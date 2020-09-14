Low-income students and students of color are more likely to be attending Dubuque Community Schools classes entirely online this fall than the student body as a whole.
District leaders told school board members last week that 24% of students — more than 2,400 — were using the district’s fully online offering, made available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other 76% were alternating in-person and remote learning days under the district’s hybrid learning model.
Among students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, however, 35% were learning online. And non-White students were more likely to be attending school online than their White peers.
Officials tie some of those differences to the deeper impacts of the pandemic felt by some communities, though individual family situations also play a role. However, they said their aim is to make sure students have equitable access to educational services regardless of which format they choose.
“So many of these things are equity focused because our kids deserve our best, regardless of if they’re at home and online or if they’re in a hybrid model,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Varied choices
Black students are the most likely of any racial group in the district to be learning online, with 52% — 527 students — choosing that option.
By contrast, White students are the least likely to be participating in fully online education, at 19%. Among Hispanic students, 31% chose fully online learning, as did 39% of native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students.
Taj Suleyman, director of equity for the district, said a sense of anxiety about the pandemic is one of the drivers for underrepresented or underserved families to choose online education.
He pointed to factors such as the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on communities of color, as well as the disproportionate COVID-19 death rate of local Marshallese residents.
“Initially, there is a sense of fear of kids, families catching COVID-19 in schools or anywhere between their home to school,” he said.
Some of that anxiety seems to be reflected nationally. A July poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 91% of parents of color were worried about their child getting COVID-19 if they returned to school, compared to 55% of White parents.
Researchers from the University of Southern California also found in a summer survey that lower-income families were more likely to think schools should remain closed for the 2020-2021 school year than higher-income families. The researchers noted that lower-income families also believed they had a higher chance of being hospitalized or dying if they contracted COVID-19.
Suleyman noted that other factors also play roles in families’ decisions, however, such as access to resources and level of comfort with attending in person.
Equitable solutions
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said concern for low-income and minority students is one reason why the state required schools to offer in-person instruction this fall. She said during a press conference last week that a lack of in-person educational options would disproportionately harm those communities.
“Online learning is great for families who have the means to make it work, but it’s not so good for those who live in stressed economic conditions,” she said.
While Rheingans opted not to comment on the governor’s statements, he said the district is particularly focused on equity for both the hybrid and online options so students can get what they need in either model.
“I think there’s sort of a bias to jump to ‘hybrid is better than online,’ and we’ve worked really hard to make sure both of those are great educational experiences for our students,” he told board members last week.
District leaders have been working to provide online students with the kinds of services they would receive if they were attending in person, such as access to school meals, special education supports and technology.
“Equity is the very most important part of what we’re focused on with our online students,” Rheingans said. “That doesn’t mean trying to force them or push them to come back to school, it means providing them with the resources and support they need to get a great education online.”
Suleyman said district leaders also are working with community partners to identify supports for families who need them. They also are setting up protocols to make sure students don’t fall through the cracks.
The goal, he said, was to give families freedom to choose the learning option they want and to remove barriers they might face so students can be successful.
“Since this is an option, this is a choice, for families, we’re putting enough supports for both options and let the families decide what works for them,” Suleyman said.