Dubuque County supervisors last week set a course for appointing a successor to longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman.
At their next meeting, on Monday, Dec. 13, the supervisors are expected to vote on publishing a notice of intent to appoint a treasurer. According to County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, that will allow them to appoint that new treasurer on Jan. 3 — the date Stierman signaled he would exit office. The Democrat has held the office since 1994.
Current Tax Deputy Treasurer Randy Wedewer is expected to be appointed to the position.
Dragotto indicated that he thought “the simplest answer is the correct one here,” which means that someone from the treasurers’ office should be appointed. The county supervisors agreed.
Dragotto said there is a way for residents to prompt a special election ahead of the November election — when the seat will be on the ballot.
“When that notice of intent is released, the public at large has 14 days to assemble a petition to call for a special election,” Dragotto said. “The number of signatures required for a petition from the public is 5,378. That’s based off of 10% of the votes garnered in the recent presidential election. The costs associated with getting 5,378 signatures in a 14-day window would be substantial.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she had reached out to the Dubuque County Democratic and Republican parties to relate those options and that neither group indicated it would try for a special election petition.
The appointed treasurer would serve until the results of the 2022 election are canvassed.