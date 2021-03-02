APPLE RIVER, Ill. — A local bald eagle advocacy organization will hold its annual fundraiser later this month.
Eagle Nature Foundation’s annual meeting and fundraising luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. March 27 at Apple River Stagecoach Event Center.
The luncheon’s cost is $25 for foundation members and $30 for nonmembers. Additionally, auction and raffle events will be held in the afternoon.
Eagle Nature Foundation works to protect bald eagle habitat and track the population numbers of bald eagles in the Midwest.