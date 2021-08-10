Kyle Stumpf lowers his head during the playing of the National Anthem before playing a game of baseball during a dedication ceremony for the Miracle League of Dubuque complex at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
A dedication ceremony and baseball game celebrated the all-inclusive Miracle League of Dubuque this morning.
Located at Veterans Memorial park, the Miracle League complex includes a playground with wheelchair- and walker-accessible equipment, as well as a ball field with a cushioned, rubberized surface. The field was specifically designed to be playable for children and adults of all abilities.
The players were split into two teams - the "White Sox" and the "Yankees" - whose names were inspired by the upcoming Major League Baseball game in Dyersville. With smiles on their faces, the team members waved to the crowd as they each were introduced.
Everyone was a winner as the two teams tied 30-30.
Tom Witry is a former Hempstead High School baseball coach and has been instrumental in the planning and organization to make the Miracle League field a reality.
“I told them (before the game) that I’d like to see as much interaction as they possibly can,” Witry said. “They can make a friend here for the rest of their lives. That’s what it’s all about.”
Each player had a field buddy to run and walk with them and help them swing the bat if needed. The buddies were from Dubuque Senior High School and Hempstead High School.
George Sherlock, 17, plays baseball at Hempstead and was paired with Logan Walker, 15, for the day.
"All of us helpers were very excited," Sherlock said. "We get to play baseball every day. They don't get that opportunity but today they did."
Galena resident Laura Moyer was supporting her son, Ben, 17. Ben has cerebral palsy and, while he is non-verbal, Moyer said he will use sign language to ask every day if he can go play baseball.
"They all get to hit. There is no pressure," Moyer said about the game. "They all get to have fun."