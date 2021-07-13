Local Illinois and Wisconsin counties are prepared to provide entertainment and classic carnival food to attendees at their annual fairs.
The Telegraph Herald highlighted the local Iowa fairs at TelegraphHerald.com on Monday. That story is reprinted on Page 7B today.
Lafayette County FairWhen: Wednesday to Sunday, July 14 to 18, in Darlington, Wis.
Entertainment and more: A variety of judged contests will occur at the Lafayette County Fair. On Wednesday night, attendees can watch the ALL Star Monster Trucks show.
Friday is Senior Citizen Day with live music and a pie contest. There will also be car races that night.
The livestock and cheese auction will be in the grandstands on Saturday.
What’s new: Fair Manager Peggy Soehnlein said a new offering this year is a bean bag tournament.
Other highlights: To wrap up the fair, Sunday night will have the Gauntlet, Combine Derby and Trailer Races.
“I heard there will be some school buses, so who knows what will happen,” Soehnlein said last week, with a laugh.
On Monday, the fair confirmed that with an announcement on Facebook.
More information: lafayettecountyfair.org
Iowa County FairWhen: Monday to Friday, Aug. 2 to 6, in Mineral Point, Wis.
Entertainment and more: One of the Iowa County Fair organizers, Clarisa Lindholm, said there will be a night tractor pull on Thursday. Saturday will feature a hypnotist, and Sunday is the demolition derby.
What’s new: Similar to the demolition derby, Lindholm said they will have a tough trucks event.
She also noted that in the past they have done a local tractor pull, and this year, it will be a bigger show.
Other highlights: There will be different livestock shows and auctions throughout the week.
More information: IowaCountyFair.com
Jo Daviess County FairWhen: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 5 to 8, in Warren, Ill.
Entertainment and more: There will be a lumberjack show on Friday, and throughout the day, livestock and exhibits will be on display.
On Saturday, there will be mud volleyball and a tractor pull. There will also be a night tractor pull. Lawnmower races will take place Sunday, followed by the demolition derby.
What’s new: New this year for Jo Daviess County are the carnival rides from C.D.A.C. Inc. Fair President Kaydra Heller said there will be about 13 rides.
Other highlights: Heller said Thursday will be the county pageant to crown the young miss, junior miss and the queen.
There will also be beer tents Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights with live music, Heller said.
More information: JoDaviessCountyFair.org
Grant County FairWhen: Wednesday to Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, in Lancaster, Wis.
Entertainment and more: On two nights, there will be the tri-state truck and tractor pull. The junior fair livestock auction will be Saturday.
Three of the days will have an agriculture tent with different activities for entertainment and learning for kids.
What’s new: A Mister Crabs and Family Entertainment Show from the Scott Implemented Kids Tent will have crab racing and a butterfly tent.
“People can hold (exotic animals) and get pictures of them. We’re really excited,” said Amy Olson, fairgrounds operations director.
Also new is a monster truck show and a bean bag tournament.
Other highlights: The livestock auction will be a hybrid model, so buyers can view photos of the animals and bid online.
More information:
Crawford County FairWhen: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 26 to 29, in Gays Mills, Wis.
Entertainment and more: Friday night will have the Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers.
Samantha Morovits, fair coordinator, said there will be an antique tractor pull on Saturday followed by a children’s pull.
What’s new: There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday.
Other highlights: The headliner will be announced on Sunday, July 18.
More information: CrawfordCountyFairWisconsin.com