The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jennifer L. Daniels, 41, of 925 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and fourth-degree theft.
  • UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., reported $500 worth of damage to a window at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

