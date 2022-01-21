A woman accused of having a role in a large disturbance Sunday in Dubuque now faces a felony charge in relation to a brawl involving 20 people in November.
Monica D. Grayson, 37, of 2135 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a warrant charging participation in a riot.
Grayson and two juveniles were arrested earlier this week on charges of interference with official acts in relation to a large fight on Sunday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.
Court documents made available on Thursday state that Grayson was involved in a disturbance on Nov. 23 in the same block of Jackson Street. A group of teens in a vehicle pulled up outside a residence at about 2 p.m. and began throwing rocks and glass at a group of people.
Brijuana J. Willis, 22, of 69 Collin St., grabbed a shovel from a nearby property of Kevin L. Croft, 56, of 2137 Jackson St., to defend herself, documents state. Croft then exited his residence and began arguing with Willis and teens on the scene. At least two other vehicles arrived, and the occupants joined in the disturbance.
Documents state that Grayson attacked one vehicle with a shovel, shattering the front window and denting the hood.
Traffic camera footage indicates that about 20 subjects were involved in the disturbance.
Multiple officers responded at about 2:10 p.m. to separate fight participants. One teen, whose name has not been released, struck Lt. Jay Morrissette in the head as officers were separating the parties in the fight.
Lt. Ted McClimon said that charges are pending for others involved in the disturbance.