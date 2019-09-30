Local colleges are broadening their reach as they seek to combat declining enrollment.
A majority of the six tri-state area colleges and universities that provided data to the Telegraph Herald recorded enrollment counts this fall that were lower than they were five years prior.
College leaders cite a variety of factors, including declining high school-age populations and competition for that smaller number of potential students.
Those trends have education leaders looking for new ways to draw in and keep students on their campuses.
“We have to be flexible to be able to meet the needs of the students,” said Paul Erickson, spokesman for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “We have students who are working, students who might be helping on the family farm. Whatever kind of things, how can we help have their education match their needs?”
Enrollment trends Since the fall of 2014, enrollment has fallen by 24.7% at Clarke University, 12.6% at UW-P, 11% percent at Northeast Iowa Community College and 9.8% at Loras College.
Officials from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College provided enrollment data that included students in both degree-seeking courses and other classes and programs. Using that measure, enrollment was 11.9% lower this fall than in the fall of 2014, though enrollment has started to rise again in the past three years.
At University of Dubuque, enrollment is up 7.4% over five years ago, though the student count dropped 4.4% to 2,274 from last year to this year.
Jeffrey Bullock, president of UD, said that shift follows years of high-level growth and that the university is now at a size at which it feels comfortable.
“I see us sort of staying there and innovating around the edges in ways that serve our mission to serve young people or working adults, but also with a smart bottom line,” he said.
Reaching studentsAt NICC, officials have worked to improve the enrollment process so that when students are accepted, they have a devoted adviser who works with them at least until they start their enrollment, said Kristi Strief, director of enrollment operations.
Earlier this year, officials also started to offer a “begin again” scholarship, which provides funds for students who previously took NICC classes, have an outstanding balance and want to start taking courses again.
“The goal is for — ultimately — it’s the students,” Strief said. “They’ve started their education with us. We want them to complete it. So how can we partner on removing financial barriers?”
Strief also noted that the college serves many more students through non-credit offerings. The college served more than 23,000 clients through those programs in 2018.
As part of UW-P’s strategic plan, school leaders this year are examining the ways they deliver programs. They also are looking into options like hybrid online and in-person courses, streaming courses and collaborative programs operated in partnership with other colleges, Erickson said.
Mary Ellen Carroll, senior vice president of Loras, noted that while the school’s overall enrollment is down, the number of students in graduate programs has been rising.
Expanding and diversifying graduate options is one way school officials are looking to grow. Loras’ new master’s in athletic training program saw its first graduate students start this fall.
School officials also seek to reach schools and community organizations to talk with families about the college application process, Carroll said. That includes everything from college application weeks at local high schools to setting up Free Application for Federal Student Aid informational sessions after Mass at a local parish.
“It’s diversifying how we meet students and families ... and being able to address those questions,” Carroll said.
At Southwest Tech, staff in the academic success center have been taking a more proactive approach to reaching students who could be struggling, said Dennis Cooley, public relations manager.
“It’s been very successful,” he said. “I think that anytime somebody needs help, there may be some kind of a stigma attached to that. And our goal is to eliminate the stigma.”
Looking aheadClarke President Thom Chesney started in his role this summer. This fall, he is learning about the school and community, digging into data and asking questions to formulate a recruitment strategy.
Chesney said one of his aims is to identify new places from which Clarke can recruit, locally, regionally and nationally.
“Our goal is to be the institution that finds students when and where they need us most,” Chesney said.