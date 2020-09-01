After decades of planning and hundreds of millions of dollars, the six-mile-long Southwest Arterial finally opened to the public Aug. 17.
And, while the project was largely hailed as a major success and milestone for the city, the cost of the project over the years shifted dramatically as project leads elaborated on designs, shifted plans and encountered unforeseen problems along the way.
“We had a couple of nasty surprises,” said Hugh Holak, Iowa Department of Transportation resident construction engineer. “They were things that needed to be addressed.”
In its completed state, the four-lane highway connects U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. The project started as a joint effort between the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County, with the Iowa DOT joining funding for the project in 2013.
Upon its completion, Iowa DOT officials stated that the project’s final cost was $183.6 million. However, Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer, said that final number was given in error. The actual final cost of the project is $163 million.
However, both numbers are far higher than earlier estimations the project was given about 15 years ago. When Schiesl was brought on to coordinate the project in 2004, the four-lane highway was estimated to cost $109 million.
Schiesl said those numbers were based primarily on early preliminary designs, which only provided engineers a limited understanding of how much the project would actually cost.
“Once you move out of preliminary design, you are really able to then kind of fine tune and better put together a more complete cost estimate,” Schiesl said. “You are able to dial it in.”
Some design estimates later required significant changes, Schiesl said. In preliminary plans, utility relocation was estimated to cost about $1 million, while the actual cost landed at $3 million.
The final design phase of the project wouldn’t begin until 2010. At that point, the estimated project cost had risen to $125 million.
Then other costs also began to exceed original estimations, Schiesl said. In 2009, officials anticipated about $10 million would be spent in land acquisition. As negotiations continued and property values shifted, that cost began to rise. By 2013, property acquisition estimates had risen to $12.8 million. The final amount spent on land acquisition totaled about $18.1 million.
Throughout the process, inflation also resulted in the rising cost of the project.
When construction finally began in 2016, the highway was projected to cost $159 million. Throughout the construction process, though, numerous surprises arose, largely stemming from the discovery of unstable soil conditions at various locations along the planned route.
“Some of the soils we encountered presented some very unique challenges,” Schiesl said. “For one section, we hit shale, which wasn’t good material to build a bridge on.”
The cost to stabilize the terrain added “several millions of dollars” onto the project, Schiesl said.
Holak said crews encountered other problems throughout construction. Beneath a portion of one bridge, crews discovered a rock crevice, which added $246,000 for the purchase and installation of stabilizing drilled shafts.
Other problems were encountered with sanitary sewer excavation and back slope instability in some areas. The sheer size of the Southwest Arterial project meant there was always something for workers to do, so the challenges didn’t result in significant delays. However, each new issue did add to the total cost of the project.
“With the project being very large, we could just move on to another area to keep working,” Holak said.
Schiesl said the shifting costs of the Southwest Arterial over the years are a common occurrence with any project of similar magnitude. While the cost of the creation of the highway did ultimately far surpass earlier projections, Schiesl said significant effort was taken by officials to ensure the project’s cost effectiveness.
“If you would have asked me in 2004 what I felt the final cost would be in 2020, that would be an immense challenge,” Schiesl said. “No one even knew when the project would be started at that point.”