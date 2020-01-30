PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Crews dismantled a 43-year-old bridge over the Mississippi River 45 years ago this week.
The U.S. 18 bridge linking Prairie du Chien with Marquette, Iowa, had been replaced by the current span, officially known as Marquette-Joliet Bridge. The original bridge replaced a ferry service across the river in the 1930s.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the dismantling of the original bridge in its Jan. 30, 1975, edition.
PRAIRIE BRIDGE COMES DOWN
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Twin towers of the old bridge’s main span linked by a tenuous thread of steel cable are all that remain of the bridge that replaced a ferry boat in 1932.
Prairie du Chien and her neighbor, Marquette, Iowa, now are linked by a new, multi-spanned structure boasting an extra-wide deck and a massive light blue arch.
But, for a few more days, tri-state-area residents who cross the Mississippi River at Marquette and Prairie du Chien will be able to watch the dismantling of the bridge that was described as a “dream come true” at its official opening almost 43 years ago.
Workers for Seaway Wrecking Co., of Detroit, are almost ready to drop the last deck bays of the old bridge to a waiting barge.
Perhaps as soon as Thursday, two workmen will climb the hill in Marquette that once was the bridge approach and cut the main cables.
“If the operation goes according to plan, the cable and towers should topple onto the ice covering the west channel,” said Fred Baker, Seaway vice president and job supervisor.
Later this month, explosives experts from Dore Wrecking Co., of Kawkawlin, Mich., will dynamite the concrete substructure in the riverbed, and Seaway workers will dredge the rubble to clear the channel for the spring towboat traffic.
The contract calls for the job to be completed by June 30. However, Baker says he expects to have work completed by May 1 if there are no surprises.
Seaway workers on the Wisconsin channel span had an unpleasant experience Friday as one of the deck bays buckled when a 10-ton truck crane drove out to the work site.
Workers scurried to safety; later, they were able to drive the truck back off the bridge.
Don Beatty, Wisconsin Division of Highways supervising engineer, said there is no longer enough steel in the bridge to maintain support. Remaining demolition must be done from the ground.
The original bridge has outlived its usefulness in the face of the ever-increasing numbers of vehicles and their increasing weights.
“You can see that some of the steel is just bad,” Baker said.
He estimated that about 2,000 tons of steel will be removed and sold for scrap by the time the bridge is demolished.