A story on a local lawmaker calling for a review of a controversial finish to a basketball game was the most-read story in March on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website in March:
1.) SW Wisconsin lawmaker seeks review of prep basketball playoff finish
2.) Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping girl
3.) Dubuque school officials propose closing elementary school, consolidating middle schools
4.) Authorities ID Dubuque County Jail inmate who died after being found unresponsive
5.) New Starbucks planned at former restaurant site in Dubuque
6.) Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 2nd year
7.) Bin store hosts busy opening day in Dubuque
8.) Fire strikes distinctive Dubuque home; no injuries reported
9.) Dyersville eatery combining restaurant, sports bar, wine lounge to open
10.) Baby boom ahead: 11 nurses pregnant in 1 unit at Dubuque hospital
