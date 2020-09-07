BELMONT, Wis. — A second teen has died from injuries sustained in a utility vehicle crash one week earlier in the Belmont area.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday morning that it was notified Saturday that Mikayla M. Stephens, 16, of Darlington, had died.
The crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 29 on private property on Lafayette County G northwest of Belmont. Authorities previously reported that Jordan G. Beesecker, 14, of Darlington, was driving the UTV in a pasture when it overturned and ejected him and Stephens.
Beesecker was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stephens was trapped beneath the UTV when first responders arrived. She was airlifted to UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison with serious injuries.