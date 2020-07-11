Dubuque City Council members this week approved a $276,000 investment for a nonprofit dedicated to enacting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for racial harmony amid a national reckoning over racial inequality and injustice.
“As it relates to our recent cultural climate and racial tensions, this funding helps the Dubuque Dream Center build on Dr. King’s dream to impact youth, strengthen families and unify our community across racial and socio-economic lines,” Executive Director Robert Kimble said in an emailed statement.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the grant agreement to assist with renovations to the facility at 1600 White St.
The money is in addition to $40,000 budgeted per year for the next two years to help finance Dream Center activities and operations as the facility works to become eligible for child-care-assistance payments.
The Dream Center works to help Dubuque’s underprivileged and working poor and was identified as a priority by council members during last summer’s goal-setting session.
The funding helps keep the center and its services in the heart of Dubuque’s most impoverished neighborhood, where it will be needed more than ever as families struggle financially in the economic downturn fueled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Council Member Brad Cavanagh said.
“I know it’s going to be hard, I think, for the community at times to watch some big dollar figures being spent in times like this,” Cavanagh said. “But I do hope we keep a strong focus ... on the services that are going to be helping people meet their basic needs and really move ahead, especially folks in Dubuque here who are seeing greater challenges than maybe others are.”
Poverty in Dubuque had risen to 16.3% in 2017 from 9.5% in 2000, according to the latest census and city data. While accounting for about 4% of Dubuque’s population, about 60% of African Americans in Dubuque live in poverty, according to the latest census estimates.
And the pandemic has dealt an unequal blow to communities of color across the country and Iowa, according to state and national data.
Black, Hispanic and Latino workers are disproportionately represented in low-wage jobs such as employment in grocery, convenience and drug stores; public transit; and health care, child care and social services that expose them to a greater likelihood of contracting COVID-19 while performing their jobs.
Low-wage workers are also less likely to have the assets and savings needed to be able to weather a downturn.
“I really do think nonprofit services like this ... are going to be the lifeblood of this community,” Cavanagh said.
City officials have said promoting diversity, equity and inclusion across the community will be key to Dubuque’s economic future.
The Dream Center offers academic support, athletic and arts programming, and mentoring to aid youth development, along with meals and transportation. It serves about 200 families with students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
While the services offered at the center meet the legal definition of child care, the facility does not meet state child care guidelines and is in need of a $636,000 upgrade, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
Thus far, the center has secured $360,000 in grant funding and other sources toward building improvements, leaving it about $276,000 shy, Van Milligen said.
Planned improvements to the Dream Center include making the building handicapped-accessible, updating bathrooms and an elevator, removing asbestos and creating green space.
When the improvements are completed, Van Milligen estimates the center would be eligible for up to $800,000 per year in state funding.
“This project also will fit the city’s neighborhood reinvestment and workforce development goals,” he said.
Council Member Laura Roussell noted the city’s commitment should help the nonprofit become more self-sustaining.
“It’s critically important we give our young people a good start in life, with support and guidance,” she said. “I truly believe the Dream Center provides those kinds of services.”
Kimble said the Dream Center hopes to have renovations to the building completed to become a licensed child care center by June.