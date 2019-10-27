Bobcats are intrigued by the scents of animals marking their territory.
Incautious but inquisitive, a big cat that gets a whiff of an anal gland secretion or urine might investigate the source, which could be a competitor or prey.
As the unsuspecting feline enters a narrow cage, he steps on a metal pressure pan. And with a clang, a guillotine door shuts behind him.
A team of wildlife experts from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is capitalizing on that feature of the felines’ personality as they attempt to determine the role the predators play on the deer population in southwest Wisconsin.
A five-year study, known as the Southwest Wisconsin Chronic Wasting Disease, Deer and Predator Study, began in 2016.
“Predators are a mortality source for deer,” said Nathan Roberts, a bear, wolf, and furbearer research scientist. “We want to have an idea of what our predator densities are and what type of habitat they are using. And what role that they might have in (chronic wasting disease) — not necessarily spreading the disease, but how they might influence deer behavior that could potentially impact disease.”
Private landowners have permitted the DNR to place 35 traps on their properties across two regions. The east trapline extends from Mt. Horeb to Dodgeville, while the west stretches from Dodgeville to grounds east of Fennimore.
It takes teams about three hours for DNR staff to run each route every morning, resetting the cages and reapplying scent lures.
They use a variety of attractants. An iridescent Dell computer recovery CD-ROM hangs from a tree branch, joined by tinselly pipe cleaner.
The team purchases other objects, too.
“We get weird looks when we go to the dollar store and buy feather boas and fake birds.” Roberts said.
The items vary along the route.
“If it walks by a trap and it already smells it once and maybe there is something in it, we want it if it walks by another trap to still be intrigued by it,” said Alex Hanrahan, predator project coordinator.
But the malodorous scents are key.
The team applies a combination of a long-distance scent to a cotton-like fluff in the cage — skunk odor is popular — and bobcat urine or gland secretion at short range.
One product is called “Just Mice.”
“That’s all it is,” Roberts said. “They grind up mice.”
The bobcat scent triggers their territorial and breeding instincts.
“They are curious about what other bobcats are in their area,” Hanrahan said. “Kind of in the same way if someone is walking around in your yard, you want to know who that person is.”
On average, it takes about 350 trap nights to successfully capture an animal — one bobcat every 10 days.
To date, researchers have trapped, collared and released 36 bobcats and hope this year to collar about 15 more.
If they find one, the team immobilizes the bobcat with a common sedative utilized by veterinarians, which also contains drugs to paralyze the animal and induce amnesia.
That allows them to take a tissue sample and attach the collar around the bobcat’s neck.
After they are released, the collars transmit GPS coordinates multiple times per day, which scientists use to track their movements or determine whether the animals have died.
The team will continue to trap until the start of deer season in November. Commercial trappers also are encouraged to contact the DNR if they capture a bobcat they are not licensed to keep.
The team retrieved a fat raccoon and a hissing oppossum on Thursday and Friday, but no bobcats.
Resetting the traps induces superstition, as the team hopes to better their odds the next day.
“I’m not as bad as some people,” Roberts said. “Some will be like you’ve got to step away from the trap with your right foot. Mine, I’ll always make sure the pan is pointed in the same direction. I like to break a stick on a nearby tree.”