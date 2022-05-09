For two years, 88-year-old Kay Doty has missed the annual Order of the Arrow Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast at Eagle Point Park.
For at least the prior 50 years, Doty and her family made it a Mother’s Day tradition to make their way to Eagle Point Park to support the local Boy Scouts who served up a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs.
However, for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person breakfast wasn’t held.
On Sunday, the Mother’s Day breakfast made its return, and Doty couldn’t have been happier.
“It just wasn’t the same without it,” she said.
The breakfast is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Order of the Arrow Timmeu Lodge 74, a service organization of the Boy Scouts made up of Scouts specially elected by their peers to serve their local communities and promote the ideals of Scouting.
In 2020, the breakfast was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, the breakfast was held as a drive-thru-only event. With its return on Sunday, the breakfast’s organizers expected to feed 1,500 people and raise about $6,000.
“We’ve been doing this since 1958 and have seen many of the same families come back each year,” said Lodge Chief Boris Miller. “We know it means a lot to people to finally bring it back this year.”
Like all other Scouting initiatives, the annual breakfast is largely organized and run by Scouts. About 60 Scouts and adult volunteers were flipping pancakes, mixing up batter, running supplies or serving patrons.
Even prior to that, Miller said, numerous other Scouts were involved in the breakfast’s preparation.
Jacob Blanchard, 17, acted as the official breakfast chair for this year’s event. On Sunday, he could be seen scrambling from station to station, trying to keep the food cooking and the line flowing.
“Part of our code is providing cheerful service, and that’s really what we see this event as,” he said. “We enjoy being able to work together to put this on for the community.”
While the Boy Scouts spend several months preparing for the breakfast, the effort paid off on Sunday with smiles and laughs emanating from Eagle Point Park. Despite the challenges of the prior two years, the annual breakfast still was the ideal way to start off Mother’s Day for many local residents.
“It’s a really wonderful event,” said Lin Manders, of Bellevue, Iowa, who attended with her family. “We don’t have to worry about reservations or anything. We can just enjoy each other’s company.”