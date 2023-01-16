While many parents might reprimand their kids for spending too much time playing video games, two local moms are looking to lean into the youthful hobby to teach teens and kids vital social and technical skills.
Friends Susie Quinn and Shelby Wartick, both of Dubuque, started the nonprofit Dubuque Esports League in August after seeing the positive effects gaming was having on their sons. While their teens are less outgoing at school, Quinn and Wartick saw them come out of their shells once they donned their headsets and controllers.
“And we have so many friends and families who have kids in similar situations,” Wartick said. “There’s been lots of kids who have been interested in gaming for years, and it’s just a piece of the puzzle that the community hasn’t filled, so we were like ‘Well, why don’t we do it?’”
Esports, short for electronic sports, have taken off in recent years and refer to structured video game competitions at the team or individual level. While several local colleges have collegiate teams, options are more limited for middle- and high school gamers.
The nonprofit is working to raise $500,000 to help cover building and equipment costs to fix that. The nonprofit has signed a lease for a space at 3220 Dodge St., and Wartick said the plan is to purchase 22 PCs and several other consoles to offer a wide variety of gaming opportunities.
Once opened, the league would hold four competitive seasons per year, with the game dependent on what players are most interested in or what’s most popular at the time. There would be a per-season fee, although scholarships will be available for families who need them.
“There’s traditional sports. There’s traditional music programs and your typical acting programs,” said Dubuque Esports League grant writer Angie Herting. “All this stuff exists in our community, but (without esports) there’s this gap, and these kids are falling through the cracks. This will prevent that.”
Wartick said esports can be a useful tool for helping teens and kids develop critical technology and vocational skills around science, technology and math. In addition to competitive gaming, the plan is to host workshops around topics like basic coding, video game design and how to build a PC.
“Even smaller manufacturers are needing to automate their systems to compete with large companies, and they’re going to need kids with these skills to do it,” Wartick said. “(Esports) is kind of a jumping off point, and there’s … endless opportunities to sort of level our kids up.”
In addition to competitive play, the goal is to offer memberships for recreational gaming when competitions or practices are not taking place. There will be adaptive equipment for players with disabilities, and a “freak-out room” where kids can go to cool off as needed and practice self-regulation techniques after a heated game.
“It’s the same for any sport, like you see it with football players throwing their helmets or something,” said Dubuque Esports League intern and Clarke University esports athlete Grace Pauleova. “(Those emotions are) the same for video games, and you just need to learn how to manage it.”
Like traditional sports, Pauleova added that esports can also teach players about team-building, strategizing and communication. It can help with conflict resolution, too, as team members have to work together to overcome disagreements and excel as a group.
“You’ll get stressed out. You’ll have your ups and downs, but eventually you’ll learn how to navigate things in a professional way,” she said.
The plan is to hold a soft opening for the Dodge Street location in May and start competitive play in the fall, giving the nonprofit time to work out any kinks and explore all available funding sources. Updated information will be posted on the nonprofit’s website, which can be found at dubuqueesportsleague.org.
“It’s just going to be a really cool, safe, inclusive community,” Wartick said. “I think that’s one of the biggest takeaways for these kids because some of them might struggle with personal or social skills. We want them to know that they can look at the screen … do their thing and slowly gain those skills they need to succeed.”
