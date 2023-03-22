DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County EMS Director Shawn Phillips has resigned after months of contentious meetings about department funding.
County officials accepted Phillips’ resignation at a recent EMS committee meeting. His resignation will take effect April 6, although he has agreed to serve on an interim basis through June 30 to give the county time to find a new director.
“It was kind of a culmination of different factors, but mainly it was just another opportunity that came up that I chose to take,” Phillips said of his decision to leave. “... My own well-being and family life had to come first.”
Recommended for you
Lafayette County EMS has served Darlington and five surrounding townships since July of 2021, replacing the now-disbanded Rural Medical Ambulance Service.
Phillips has been director since the department began, and county officials credit him with getting the service up and running. He recruited staff, managed schedules and filled empty shifts as needed.
“Shawn got us off the ground and assembled a great team. He hired good people and got us started,” said EMS Committee Chairman Bob Boyle. “He’s not leaving because he wasn’t doing a good job. He was doing a great job and wearing a lot of hats, and I think maybe it was just too much.”
A job posting on the county website states the new director will receive an annual salary of $70,200. The county is looking for someone with paramedic and management experience, as well as communications and financial management skills.
The county EMS has recently come under some scrutiny from certain area residents.
The county Board of Supervisors late last year approved a countywide tax to cover a $230,000 EMS budget shortfall. The tax was applied to all county residents’ property taxes regardless of whether they lived in the department’s main coverage area, drawing ire from some area officials and residents.
Supervisors have since taken steps to avoid taxing residents not currently covered moving forward, but that hasn’t stopped some sizable crowds from attending county meetings to express their discontent. Several municipalities have also filed a formal complaint with the state Department of Revenue.
The revenue department has scheduled a May 10 hearing on the matter, but Blanchardville Village President Nick Crooks, who has helped coordinate the complaint, said parties are meeting this week to attempt to find ways to settle the matter without needing to go to the state for resolution.
Phillips said the situation with the tax was not the main reason for his departure, although it did contribute to his decision to leave. After leaving his role with the county, he will take on a job as a field paramedic for a south-central Wisconsin emergency department.
“If we knew what we knew today and had to start all over, there are some things we would have done differently,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we created a really high quality service that responds quickly in emergency situations. … This county needs this department, despite the nay-sayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.