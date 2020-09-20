Iowa Supreme Court reviews Buelow case
The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on the possible role that the exclusion of mental health records had in the murder conviction of a former Dubuque man.
An attorney representing Fontae C. Buelow, 27, argued that the exclusion of mental health records prohibited his client from fully mounting a defense in the death of his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017, inside his Kane Street residence.
Link sustained three stab wounds, two of which would have been fatal, according to investigators. Buelow, who maintained Link stabbed herself, was convicted in January 2018 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
“Trials like the one involving Mr. Buelow are the reason why innocent people end up in jail, and why people lose trust in the criminal justice system,” said David N. Fautsch, an attorney for Buelow.
During the trial, Buelow’s attorneys attempted to introduce evidence about Link’s previous struggles with mental health, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
Fautsch told justices that Link’s medical records could have been used to indicate past mental health issues that could have supported Buelow’s defense.
Fautsch stated in a court brief that when Link died at the age of 21, she had attempted suicide at least three times.
“The jury was flatly denied from knowing all this,” Fautsch said.
Area counties again given ‘red zone’ designation
The White House Coronavirus Task Force has once again named Dubuque County a “red zone” for COVID-19 spread, following a resurgence in positivity rate for the disease among those tested.
In a report issued Sunday, Sept. 13, the task force returned Dubuque County to the list, where it spent most of the month of July — during the last spike in cases. The report is based on testing and positivity data from last week. Red zones are those in which more than 100 tests were positive, per 100,000 population, in a given week.
This newest report from the White House task force arrived Sunday, but local public health officials learned about it just Wednesday evening.
“It’s not distributed publicly,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan, during a meeting Thursday. “It is released to the governors, then media outlets get a hold of it, or the governor distributes it after her press conferences. We don’t get it. We just kind of find out that it’s out there.”
Dubuque County’s return came with recommendations for bars and indoor eating establishments to reduce their capacity and schools to reconsider their learning procedures. It also recommended that universities “ use wastewater surveillance across campus to identify areas with high viral load for targeted testing,” and work with student leaders and Greek organizations to track spread.
Corrigan said the report follows the county’s recent uptick in 14-day positivity rate, as calculated by the county COVID-19 incident management team’s reading of Iowa Department of Public Health data.
“It was going down for the month of August,” she said. “Now, it’s going back up.” The City of Dubuque is also a red zone, according to the report. Corrigan said Thursday that Dubuque County’s status is unlikely to change.
“Looking at the numbers this week, we’re going to stay in the red zone next week,” she said.
Grant County sees COVID-19 surge
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although reported cases of COVID-19 are increasing at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, many students are satisfied with the precautions instituted by university leaders to ensure a safe return, or first-time arrival, to campus.
But Grant County officials have raised the alarm that the start of the fall semester at institutions of higher education will accelerate the spread of COVID-19 within the community.
“Young adults tend to congregate and interact and maybe not behave as responsibly as one might during a pandemic,” said Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai. “The other issue that we have is younger adults tend to have more mild symptoms, so they don’t feel bad and continue to interact with others.”
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the university reported 108 positive cases, 98 of which were confirmed through the university’s Student Health Services center. The facility has administered 631 tests since Aug. 31. The remaining tests were reported to UW-Platteville through outside sources and were comprised of seven students and three employees.
Brothers arrested following ambush
Police have arrested two brothers in connection with an ambush in which two vehicles boxed in a third before shooting at it. Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 24, of 534 W. Locust St., was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with damage and carrying weapons. Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 26, of 444 Angella St., No. 21, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the area of East 16th Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, control of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Massey-Beavers and Massey Phillips are brothers. Court documents state that the charges stem from a shooting at about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
Javarise J. Jackson, 24, of 1202 White St., No. 3, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting.
35% of low-income students online
Low-income students and students of color are more likely to be attending Dubuque Community Schools classes entirely online this fall than the student body as a whole.
District leaders told school board members last week that 24% of students — more than 2,400 — were using the district’s fully online offering, made available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other 76% were alternating in-person and remote learning days under the district’s hybrid learning model.
Among students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, however, 35% were learning online. And non-White students were more likely to be attending school online than their White peers.
Officials tie some of those differences to the deeper impacts of the pandemic felt by some communities, though individual family situations also play a role. However, they said their aim is to make sure students have equitable access to educational services regardless of which format they choose.
Senior auditorium renovations among factors in higher cost
Improvements to Dubuque Senior High School’s auditorium are among the drivers of an increased price tag for extensive renovations planned at the school.
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved an estimated project budget of close to $33.9 million for the second phase of Senior renovations. That cost is about $1.2 million above an architect’s estimate made in June and close to $4 million more than initially budgeted.
However, district officials said the changes are ones they can afford based on available funds. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said that when the project is completed, Senior will be fully renovated.