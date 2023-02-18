Klondike Camp-In
Buy Now

Samantha Bodensteiner builds a quinzee snow shelter during a winter survival training exercise on Saturday. Three troops from Boy Scouts of America’s Northeast Iowa Council gathered at Camp Burton near Durango, Iowa, for the first such event for female scouts only.

 Gassman

DURANGO, Iowa -- Eleven-year-old Annika Bodensteiner put her winter survival skills to work Friday night sleeping outdoors in a tent under the stars near Durango.

It's just one of the opportunities scouts from three all-female troops in Boy Scouts of America's Northeast Iowa Council are being offered this weekend during a winter camp experience at Camp Burton.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.