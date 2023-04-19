A man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison for a weapons charge related to an incident in which Dubuque police said he held a driver at gunpoint.

Kayne R. Donath, 23, of East Dubuque, Ill., recently was given the sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

