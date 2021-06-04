MANCHESTER, IA — A Manchester event celebrating rhubarb will have a newly added barbecue twist this year.
Rhubacue on the River will be held Saturday, June 5, in downtown Manchester and will feature a 5K, rhubarb snacks, barbecue and other activities.
“We wanted to add a different element to spice it up a bit for the event — we might even have rhubarb barbecue sauce,” said Kurt Heims, a Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce board member. “It gives more of that river, outdoor kind of feel.”
Previously known as Rhubarb on the River, the event was renamed this year to include the added element of barbecue, said Dave Wakefield, chamber administrative assistant, who helped organize the event.
The previous iteration of the event was held in the community for about six years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Heims said organizers planned this year’s event in about a month as they waited to see what local COVID-19 restrictions would look like.
Manchester’s South Franklin Street will be blocked off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Rhubacue festivities, which includes retail vendors, barbecue vendors and rhubarb treats. Live music played by Beau Timmerman will start at 11 a.m.
“Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the nice day,” Heims said. “... There will be good music and good food, so just have a good time.”
Kula’s from Walker, Iowa, and Edith Lucielle’s Bait Shack & Wing Depot from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will supply barbecue for the event. Fareway and a local church will provide the rhubarb-themed food, including pies, bars and muffins, Heims said.
Other events planned for the day include a 5K starting at 9 a.m. along the city’s Whitewater Park. A kids zone will feature balloon animals and a bounce house, and a fun run is planned for 10:15 a.m.
“It’s a free thing for the kids to do, some entertainment to get a little energy out,” Wakefield said of the fun run.
The Manchester Farmers Market will also be open during the event until about 11 a.m., so attendees of the event can stop by the market, as well.
The event also will include three yoga sessions led by the owner of a new yoga studio that Heims said is expected to open this month. The sessions will take place at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
“It’s for the racers and anyone else who wants to participate and learn about yoga,” he said.
The details and schedule for Manchester’s Rhubacue on the River can be found on the chamber’s website and Facebook page.