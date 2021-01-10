DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members said they have started receiving public comments both for and against a proposed bridge that would span the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and connect 12th and 13th avenues.
During their last meeting, council members were presented with plans with cost estimate ranges of about $6.3 million to $6.9 million if a 10% contingency is included. However, the next step would be the second phase of engineering, which is estimated at about $800,000 — a sum not included in the aforenoted construction cost estimates.
While the council stated it isn’t ready to spend large sums of money on the project until the public gets a better understanding of the costs, it recently agreed to enter into another contract with consultant HDR to help identify and apply for grants while also helping the public get a clearer picture of the proposed project.
The $34,096 HDR service agreement includes providing a review of a draft for a 2021 BUILD grant application prepared by an independent party, providing a screening of Iowa grant program opportunities and two state grant program application and coordination efforts, 3-D renderings of the proposed project and public meeting assistance.
City Administrator Mick Michel also noted to the council that HDR is not the only entity working toward securing grants at this time, and ideally, city staff would like to identify $3 million to $4 million in grants for the project.
Mayor Jim Heavens said he has received multiple comments from citizens -- more than he can remember getting for any other recent issues. He agreed with Council Member Mike English’s previous suggestion that it would be much easier to host a public comment session in person whenever that is possible.
Heavens asked if something could tentatively be scheduled around March or April with the caveat that it could be delayed because of COVID-19, but Michel said state and other health officials indicate that in-person gatherings are not likely to occur until the second or third quarter.
While the exact timing of a potential public hearing is in flux, the council wants more specifics soon.
English asked Michel what the impact of the project would be on the tax bills if the project went forward with no grants, noting that Dyersville was unsuccessful in securing a BUILD grant when it applied previously for this project. Michel said he will bring more specifics to the council at the next meeting.
Council Member Jim Gibbs echoed the importance of the no-grant scenario, saying the public needs to be aware that could be a reality.