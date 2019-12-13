DARLINGTON, Wis. -- The chairman of the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors said this week that he had not decided whether to fill a newly vacated position.
District 6 Supervisor Tony Ruesga Jr. officially announced during this week's board meeting that it would be his last in that elected role. A nearly 20-year veteran of the Darlington Police Department who currently is a sergeant, Ruesga will become the chief of the Cross Plains Police Department on Jan. 6.
In the wake of that departure, Board Chairman Jack Sauer said he had not yet decided whether to appoint someone to fill the seat or if it would remain vacant until the spring election.
Ruesga also served as the second-vice-chairman of the county board and was the chairman of the county's Executive, Rules and Legislation Committee. County board members are likely to elect new people to those positions during their meeting next month.
Sauer called Ruesga an excellent county board who always spoke intelligently and was well prepared for meetings.
Ruesga, who was on the board for four years, said it is important for the county supervisors to do their homework.
"Nothing upsets or aggravates me more than to see county board members open their agenda right at the table right at the meeting. ... You need to do your research and not just be restrained to your committees," he said. "You need to work hard for the entire community and make sure that you are bipartisan and not leaning one way or another.”
Ruesga also said supervisors should keep personal agendas out of their work.
"The reality is we're working for the betterment of the community as a whole," he said.