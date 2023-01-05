Emily Adlfinger knows that the topic of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s newest summer exhibit might come as a surprise to some.
While the Dubuque museum is better known for its emphasis on conservation and aquatic life, the POPnology exhibit, which will run from May 27 through Sept. 4, will include robots, virtual reality experiences and time-traveling cars from classic films.
“People might be thinking, ‘Where’s the connection to the river?’” said Adlfinger, the museum’s marketing and communications manager. “But our mission is to inspire stewardship by creating educational experiences … so we’re hoping this experience and this exhibit is going to inspire our visitors to see the potential for the difference they can make in the community.”
The traveling POPnology exhibit, sponsored by Exhibit Development Group and produced by Stage Nine Exhibit Design, explores popular culture’s impact on technology. Adlfinger said the exhibit will be divided into four areas discussing how science and technological innovations continue to affect everyday life, with connections to classic science fiction films.
“The main theme with POPnology is a fusion of science fiction meeting science fact,” she said. “ … Some of the things we saw in our favorite science fiction movies and books are now part of our daily lives. It might not be the exact thing we read about or saw onscreen, but it has still shaped how we live and work. We don’t have flying cars, but we are starting to see self-driving cars.”
The first of the four areas, “How we connect,” will focus on communications and artificial intelligence, referencing movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
The second, “How we move,” will showcase the evolution and history of human transportation and will include the world’s first 3-D printed car and a full-sized DeLorean vehicle like the one that served as a time machine in the 1985 film “Back to the Future.”
“That one has everyone on campus really excited,” Adlfinger said. “We can’t wait for that to get here.”
In the “How we live and work” area of the exhibit, visitors will learn about robotics and the evolution of androids, including life-sized replicas of famous film robots like R2-D2 from the “Star Wars” franchise.
The final area, “How we play,” will focus on virtual reality and will be an interactive exhibit, with features like Oculus Rift virtual reality devices, 3-D projected play areas and futuristic musical instruments, according to Adlfinger.
She hopes that attendees of all ages will take away the message that even the most outlandish ideas and inventions can one day become reality, and will be motivated to pursue solutions for current challenges through science, technology, engineering and math.
“For a lot of these innovators, these authors that came up with these ideas for the science fiction pieces, now it is reality, even though they might never have thought it would be,” she said. “It goes to show that just because our thoughts and ideas aren’t happening right now, they could happen in the future. We think this is a very innovative exhibit, and it’s going to hopefully inspire our visitors to enjoy that innovation and see it making a difference in the future.”
Nate Breitsprecker, director of sales and guest services at the museum, also serves as chair for the museum’s exhibits committee and helped select POPnology as what he termed this summer’s “blockbuster” exhibit.
“We always try to strike that balance with something that draws a connection to our facility, to our guests, and helps us support our mission,” he said. “This opportunity checked all those boxes and logistically fit … and it’s something we think hits across all of our demographics and is really going to be engaging for our guests.”
Adlfinger said the POPnology exhibit will span the 5,000-square-foot second floor of the Mississippi River Center, with some pieces of the exhibit placed on the main floor as well.
Breitsprecker noted that this year also marks 20 years since the opening of the Mississippi River Center facility.
“(The POPnology exhibit) is a culmination of what we anticipate to be a great summer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.