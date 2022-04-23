February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Matthew L. Malone, 52; assault on persons in certain occupations; Nov. 3; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Lavora B. Ballentine, 43; domestic assault-second offense and violation of no-contact order; Sept. 13 and Feb. 6; 30-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Thomasina L. Been, 27; domestic assault; Dec. 27; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Craig M. Burns, 47; third-degree theft; April 16, 2021, and May 9; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Craig M. Burns, 47; assault; March 30, 2019; 30-day jail sentence.
- Christopher T. Crall, 54; domestic assault and violation of probation; July 26 and Dec. 30; 335-day jail sentence.
- Sean L. Dunne, 54; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oc. 2; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Joshua D. Gansemer, 36; domestic assault; Dec. 26; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Kyler D. Gladwin, 22; domestic assault; Nov. 18; two-year prison sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Murrell L. Griffin, 51; assault; Nov. 17; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Erica A. Hall, 36; assault; Feb. 28; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- James M. Hansen, 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 14; 90-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Kenneth J. Heim Jr., 43; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 21; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kenneth J. Heim Jr., 43; three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 29; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Megan M. Lang, 31; child endangerment; Dec. 29; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Naythyn P. Murphy, 31; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 20; 30-day jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Luis A. Puentes, 28; two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations; Dec. 12; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Zoe A. Smith, 21; third-degree burglary and violation of probation; Dec. 6 and Jan. 5; five-year prison sentence.
- Robert R. Snead Sr., 47; two counts of first-degree harassment; Sept. 24; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Eric R. Stelken, 21; forgery; Sept. 10; deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Carrie A. Tigges, 39; domestic assault; Dec. 9; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Timothy Tillman, 44; first-degree harassment; Nov. 28; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Alan P. Beckius, 74; indecent exposure; Aug. 14; deferred judgment, two years of probation, sex offender program and sex offender registry.
- Douglas D. Dixon, 54; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 3; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.