A community leader and philanthropist described as “the George Bailey of Dubuque” has died.
J. Bruce Meriwether died Saturday. He was 84.
“All of us have role models and Bruce was that for me — he’s a personal hero for me,” said Rick Dickinson, executive director of Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Meriwether served as a leader in Dubuque’s banking community, helped create Greater Dubuque Development Corp. to boost the community’s faltering economy in the 1980s, formed the Dubuque Council for Diversity when the community faced racial challenges in the 1990s, and served as acting president of his alma mater, University of Dubuque, when it faced a financial crisis.
“He was the George Bailey of Dubuque,” Dickinson said. “The wonderful life we live here is in many ways due to him.”
Other organizations Meriwether served included Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Hillcrest Family Services, Wahlert High School, United Way, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Junior Achievement, Dubuque Museum of Art, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Iowa College Foundation.
“He was big-hearted,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “He loved his family and his community deeply.”
Meriwether received the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award in 1993.
“He was a very strong philanthropist, but I would say his biggest contribution was how he engaged the community through his significant leadership roles on the issues of the day,” said Jeffrey Bullock, University of Dubuque’s current president. “That’s one of the things I admire most about Bruce — he was a thoughtful leader who was not afraid to be out front on important issues.”
Meriwether grew up in Taylorville, Ill. He arrived at University of Dubuque on a basketball scholarship and played basketball and football.
“He was a very accomplished student and student-athlete — he is in our Athletics Hall of Fame,” Bullock said.
After graduating, Meriwether joined First National Bank, subsequently known as U.S. Bank, in 1960. Meriwether made banking his career — apart from a couple of years in the late 1960s when he operated his own advertising agency.
Meriwether turned his attention to Dubuque’s economic woes in the early 1980s, when the local economy was almost entirely dependent on two plants directly tied to the beleaguered farm economy, John Deere Dubuque Works and the Dubuque Packing Company.
“He was a founder of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. in 1984, when Dubuque was in a very bad place (economically),” Dickinson said. “Bruce and some other community leaders got together to turn things around, and they did that.”
In the early 1990s, racial tensions in Dubuque were marked by cross-burnings and rallies by white supremacists that drew national attention.
Meriwether responded by helping to create an organization to improve the community’s racial climate in May 1992, the Dubuque Council for Diversity.
“Bruce put his personal life and his professional reputation on the line to say (racism) was unacceptable behavior in Dubuque,” Dickinson said.
The council’s existence sparked controversy from some quarters of the community, but Meriwether persisted.
“We witnessed his leadership and his courage,” Van Milligen said of the creation of the council. “It showed his true commitment to humankind.”
By 1996, Meriwether had stepped in to guide his alma mater, serving as acting president for two years, following John Agria and prior to Bullock’s arrival.
“He served during a pivotal time in the university’s history,” Bullock said. “He really reestablished the university’s core mission.”
In retirement, Meriwether and his wife, Shirley, lived 22 years in northern Wisconsin but in October 2019 returned to Dubuque. The Telegraph Herald’s efforts to reach Meriwether’s family for comment for this story were unsuccessful.
“I’m just so sorry that he passed,” Dickinson said. “We’re fortunate he and his wife returned to Dubuque so we had a couple more years’ opportunity to be with him.”
