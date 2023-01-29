Dubuque County Right to Life Executive Director Augustine Payne has attended the annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., multiple times, but at this year’s march last weekend, everything felt different.
“We weren’t even sure there was going to be a march this year,” he said. “There were questions about why it should be held.”
The March For Life began in 1974, held every year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
However, the landscape of abortion laws across the country changed in June when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The right to an abortion no longer was protected at the federal level, and abortion now is illegal in 12 states, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.
For abortion opponents, a decades-long battle had been won, but at this year’s March for Life, attendees agreed that efforts to end abortion in the United States are far from over, Payne said.
“We want to keep marching to send a message that there needs to be federal protections for pre-born babies and life-affirming options offered to mothers,” he said.
On Jan. 18, about 50 people boarded a bus to make their way to the U.S. capital with Dubuque County Right to Life.
Dawn Danielson, of Dubuque, and her daughter Katelyn never had attended March for Life before, but they saw going this year as a unique opportunity to express their beliefs together.
“I have strong beliefs in regards to protecting babies and mothers,” Danielson said. “My daughter has similar beliefs to me, and we want to share this experience together.”
Danielson said that at the rally, she stood among a sea of people unified in their opposition to state-level legislation that continues to support a right to an abortion.
As they marched down the streets of the capital, attendees shouted chants and shared prayers.
“It was really amazing to see the commitment and levels of faith of so many people,” Danielson said. “It was just amazing to see.”
Payne said much of the march brought with it a sense of celebration knowing that a major victory had been won for opponents of abortion, even though they believe there still is work to be done.
“We are no longer reliant on nine Supreme Court justices,” he said. “We are reliant on our federal and state legislators, and they are elected.”
