PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It’s rare for Dana Priebusch to turn down an opportunity to lend a hand.
“If you ask me to volunteer, I’m more than likely going to say yes,” Priebusch said. “I will never tell you no.”
The southwest Wisconsin resident is heavily involved in Platteville Main Street Program. She is on the executive board, design committee and promotions committee, which means she does anything from decorating and event planning to project cleanup and advocacy for historical preservation.
Michael Walsh, the executive director of the nonprofit Platteville Main Street Program, said Priebusch is instrumental in nearly all committees and events.
“She’s a great asset to have as far as a volunteer goes for the program,” Walsh said.
Platteville Main Street Program works to enhance local economic impacts and revitalize downtown Platteville while also advocating for historic preservation and development.
The program hosts a variety of events and helps local businesses get up and running.
For all the events, Priebusch loves to decorate a downtown window maintained by Platteville Main Street. The vacant window looked a little run down, so Priebusch said Platteville Main Street asked to take over cleaning it up and adding decorations.
“My favorite thing to do is try to basically decorate the window for the theme of all the events that we have going on,” Priebusch said.
Those events include Sweet Treats on Main and a Halloween event for which Priebusch dresses up, to the delight of local kids.
She assists with Cows on Main, an art contest at which people decorate cutouts of cattle, during Platteville’s Dairy Days festival. Last year, Priebusch helped develop an event providing a throwback look at all the previous Dairy Days.
Priebusch also is passionate about preserving local history. She helps research and gather historical information for an event called Historic Walk Down Main, at which attendees walk and learn about area history.
“She … does the investigation on anything that we need to know and then is present that night to be able to help set up or do anything that needs to be done,” Walsh said.
Priebusch said smaller communities suffer if residents don’t host events that share local history and bring people together.
“Preserving our history is really important for our younger generations to understand what we went through and how we made it through,” she said.
Another event Priebusch loves is Music in the Park, at which attendees can listen to free live music every Thursday during the summer.
Priebusch believes volunteers are an essential piece of the puzzle that makes up a community. Without them, these events — and historic preservation — wouldn’t be possible.
“Without the volunteers, we can’t help to make our communities better,” she said. “We can’t help one another. They connect people, essentially.”
When she’s not volunteering for Platteville Main Street, Priebusch often can be found volunteering for another local event or project.
“There’s pretty much nothing I wouldn’t really do,” she said. “It’s just that that feeling, giving back to the community. It just makes me feel so good.”
Mia Bond is a Report for America corps member.