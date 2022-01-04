Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council meetings will start earlier in 2022.
Starting with the council’s first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 11, council meetings will start at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m.
The council’s regularly scheduled meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
