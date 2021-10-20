LANCASTER, Wis. — The mayor of Lancaster intends to override proposed increases to utility charges included in the city’s 2022 budget.
Common Council members are considering rate increases to city sewer, stormwater and trash service that would add an additional $3.78 on a resident’s monthly bills.
Mayor David Varnam vowed to veto later this week sewer and stormwater proposals, which the council approved Monday night.
“I think this is too much to pass on to our residents,” he said.
The $4.5 million budget also includes a 1.6% tax increase. The city portion of residents’ tax bills is projected to increase from $6.88 per $1,000 of valuation to $6.99.
More than half of the city’s $1.4 million in tax collections pay for outstanding debt, which reduces funding for city operations and infrastructure projects. That is why the council must consider fees as means to maintain streets and utilities, City Administrator David Carlson said.
No rate increases were proposed for water service in 2022, but the utility is projected to operate at a $2,000 loss.
Meanwhile, council members approved a 5% increase for the sewer utility, which would still operate at a net loss of $104,500. City staff said expenses rose by $82,000 with the implementation of new state-mandated phosphorous standards.
The sewer bill of a resident who uses 4,000 gallons monthly would increase from $43.66 to $45.84.
The council also approved a stormwater fee of $3.60 per Equivalent Residential Unit — a rate determined by the impervious surface area of a property. The new rate represented a 16% increase over the 2021 fee.
Residents also might be charged a recycling surcharge on their waste collection bill, which would increase by $1.10. That stems from a $19,200 billing increase from the city’s waste and recycling collector, Town and Country Sanitation.
Council Member Bob Schmidt said the increases are necessary to match the increased costs of service.
“These are utilities,” he said. “They are what they are, and you’ve got to have the money.”
Without increases, the costs are borne by city taxpayers, Schmidt said. Meanwhile, utility customers who do not pay taxes benefit from city infrastructure without paying their share, he said.
Varnam intends to discuss the utility and waste fees at the council’s November meeting. He said he is amenable to reconsidering utility fee increases pending clarification of the Town and Country contract.
The 2022 budget proposal also includes a 3% wage increase for nonunion employees, except library staff, whose wages are set by the library board.
Police officers are negotiating their contract with the city, but if officers received a 3% raise as well, total employee costs would increase by $59,400.
The budget includes $161,900 in major purchases and street projects.
The public works department also expects to incur an additional $10,000 in tree removal costs, due to the invasion of the emerald ash borer, which is killing trees.
Council members will hold a public hearing and vote on the budget at its Nov. 15 meeting. It will require the assent of at least six of the city’s eight council members to override Varnam’s expected veto.