Police said one person sustained possible injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Michael A. Weede, 58, of Hanover, Ill., complained of a possible injury following the crash but was not transported to a hospital for treatment, a crash report states.
The crash happened at 1:17 p.m. Friday on Dodge Street near its intersection with Locust St.
The report states that Weede’s vehicle was stopped at a red light on Dodge St. heading west when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Casey B. Kent, 39, of Marion, Iowa.
Kent was cited with following too close.
