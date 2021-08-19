Sorry, an error occurred.
Police said a Dubuque man assaulted his live-in girlfriend for about seven hours in their Dubuque home.
Spencer J. Carter, 38, of 1760 Delhi St., was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and false imprisonment.
Court documents state that Carter assaulted Natasha E. Otterbeck, 39, by punching and slapping her and pulling her by the hair.
Carter allegedly threw a drawer filled with makeup at Otterbeck, knocking her down, then dumped water, soda and the contents of an ashtray onto Otterbeck while she was on the ground.
Carter repeatedly prevented Otterbeck from leaving the residence during the assault, according to documents.
Otterbeck was able to leave the residence and run to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after Carter tripped over a child’s basketball hoop, documents state.
