Building permits issued in Dubuque County in December with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • James J. and Pamela J. Schwendinger, 3340 Hibiscus Lane, $700,000.

Additions, alterations and conversions—residential

  • Garry J. and Jeanne A. Heiar, 1443 Rockdale Road, $74,820. Major remodel and add back deck and stairs.
  • L.T. Kutsch LLC, 2534 Parkway St., $63,000. Interior remodel of home.

Additions, alterations and conversions—nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • Carich Properties LLC, 1736 Central Ave., $200,000. Interior renovation of apartments on the first floor and other work.
  • Dayton-Hudson Corp., 3500 Dodge St., $2,534,491. Interior renovation for Target.
  • Lambro Dubuque LLC, 2395 Arterial, $340,000. Interior renovation for Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store.

Tags

Recommended for you