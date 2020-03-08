The filing period is open now for candidates seeking to be on the Nov. 3 general election ballots for county-level seats in Iowa.
Third-party and no-party candidates, as well as those running for nonpartisan offices, must file their paperwork by March 20. Democratic and Republican candidates must file by March 25.
Below are some of the seats that will be on this fall’s ballots in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties, as well as the people who currently hold those positions.
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Board of Supervisors (1 seat) — Ray Peterson
- Attorney — Vacant
- Auditor — Jennifer Garms
- Sheriff — Mike Tschirgi
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Board of Supervisors (2 seats) — Jeff Madlom and Pete Muschmann
- Auditor — Carla Becker
- Sheriff — John LeClere
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Board of Supervisors (1 seat) — Dave Baker
- Auditor — Denise Dolan (retiring)
- Sheriff — Joe Kennedy
- Dubuque County Hospital Board of Trustees (3 seats) — Jean Becker, Sheila Frank and Sally Frick
- Soil and Water Conservation District Commission (3 seats) — Jeffrey Schmitt, Melvin Wilgenbusch and David Ruden
- Township trustees — Taylor and Washington townships
JACKSON COUNTY
- Board of Supervisors (1 seat) — Mike Steines
- Auditor — Alisa Smith
- Sheriff — Russ Kettmann
JONES COUNTY
- Board of Supervisors (3 seats) — Wayne Manternach, Joe Oswald and Lloyd Eaken
- Auditor — Jenine Sulzner
- Sheriff — Greg Graver