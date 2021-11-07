FENNIMORE, Wis. — Plant Manager Dillon Potts’ gloved hands positioned a 40-pound brick of soft cheese tightly against the side of a machine just as a mechanism slowly pushed the cream-colored block through a crisscrossed grid of sharpened wires.
Halved by the wires, the soft cheese blocks that emerged from the initial slicing were fed into another machine called a cutter, which methodically scythed the half blocks into uniformly sized slices.
Potts gathered up 10 pounds of sliced cheese in his hands as they emerged from the cutter and placed them on paper-lined trays for baking, as Sid Cook looked on.
“We started making this cheese about 10 years ago,” said Cook.
Cook is the owner of Carr Valley Cheese, a more-than-100-year-old cheesemaking firm with manufacturing plants in Fennimore and three other Wisconsin cities, a cutting, packaging and distribution facility in Portage and retail locations in six cities. Carr Valley cheese also is sold at local grocery stores.
On this day in Fennimore, about a dozen employees worked on various aspects of the process of producing what Carr Valley labels “bread cheese” — cutting bricks of cheese into individual pieces, baking the cut cheese at about 575 degrees for several minutes and then immediately chilling it to prepare for packaging.
Bread cheese is a type of soft cheese that originated in Finland and is served warm as a breakfast food, snack or dessert.
“In Finland, they can make it with reindeer milk, but here, we use cow milk,” Cook said.
About 20 miles southeast of Fennimore, Don Barnard watched as a robotic machine pulled planks laden with 23-pound blocks of Alpine-style creamy cheese from shelves towering multiple stories above his head in Platteville. The robot flipped the cheese block, smearing it with a bacterial culture used to produce a protective skin around the cheese called a rind.
“We have to smear these on almost a daily basis, so we have robots that are pulling the planks out, smearing (the cheese blocks) and then setting them back in (on their shelves),” said Barnard, plant manager of the Emmi Roth facility in Platteville.
Emmi Roth is the U.S. subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group, a dairy products firm with 5,400 employees in 13 countries.
“This is one of the most-automated plants Emmi Roth has,” Barnard said. “You will not see many people, but a lot of automation — a lot of robots that are doing the work that traditionally used to be done by hand.”
Both located in Grant County, Carr Valley and Emmi Roth contribute to Wisconsin’s standing as America’s top cheese-producing state, and although their operations differ in degrees of human labor versus automation, both facilities produce cheese, a ubiquitous dairy product that has been refined during the course of many centuries through a balanced combination of research and intuition.
“It’s like they always say: It’s a science and an art,” Barnard said.
‘FROM 10 POUNDS OF MILK, WE GET ABOUT 1 POUND OF CHEESE’
Cook is a fourth-generation cheesemaker. His great-uncles, grandparents, parents and uncles were all in the Wisconsin family business. His journey to becoming a designated master cheesemaker took 15 years of continuing education.
Cook’s company, Carr Valley, produces 5 million pounds of cheese annually at its four Wisconsin manufacturing facilities, located in Fennimore, La Valle, Linden and Mauston. The Fennimore manufacturing facility spans about 6,000 square feet. The plant produces cheese five or six days per week.
“We get our milk from local farms,” Cook said. “We have one goat milk farm, three sheep milk farms and then about 20 cow milk farms. When we need additional milk, we buy it from local cooperatives.”
Carr Valley has its own milk trucks that collect milk seven days per week.
“Then, it comes to the factory,” Cook said. “It’s tested for antibiotics and milk components, and then it is unloaded into holding tanks. The next morning, we pasteurize the milk — all of our cheeses are pasteurized — and the milk goes into vats.”
The milk enters the vat at a temperature of about 88 degrees. Factory workers then add various bacterial cultures, depending upon the cheese that will be produced.
Staff adds a thickening agent — a coagulant — after about an hour of introducing the cultures.
Cook said different types of cheese require different ingredients and approaches.
“Different cultures, different aging temperatures, whether you air dry it or what temperature you use to cure it — (it) all makes a difference,” he said.
After the milk is coagulated, Cook said, it takes about 35 minutes to set into a gelatinous state.
“Then, we cut it down, back, down, back and across, so we get these little squares,” he said. “We let the squares rest for about 10 minutes. Then, we start the agitation process, stirring it.”
The stirring helps expel moisture from the developing cheese.
“Then, we apply heat through a steam jacket in the vat, or, depending on which kind of cheese, we may add hot water to it,” Cook said. “We like to have it 100 to 102 degrees, depending on which cheese we’re making. We’re separating the solid (cheese) from the liquid. From each 10 pounds of milk we use, we get about 1 pound of cheese.”
Among the byproducts of this process is a protein-rich liquid called whey.
“We drain the whey off, and we separate it,” Cook said. “We take cream out of it. The cream is for the manufacture of butter. Then, we sell the whey to a processing company that turns it into whey protein concentrate. It’s used in cookies, breads, baby formula – that sort of product.”
A common step after cheesemakers drain away whey and cream is the addition of salt. The amount of salt can determine the dryness of the cheese.
“Some of the cheeses that we do, before we would salt them, we would put them in a form and press them,” Cook said. “But for this particular cheese (the bread cheese produced that day in Fennimore), we would add the salt in the vat, drain some more liquid off and then put the cheese into forms and press it.”
‘AN EVOLUTION WE ARE STILL GOING THROUGH’
Emmi Roth started manufacturing cheese in Platteville in 2013. The local facility currently produces three types of cheese: fontina, a semisoft cheese originating in Italy; Gouda, a sweet, creamy cheese originating in the Netherlands; and grand cru, the company’s signature Alpine-cheese style.
About 65% of the cheese produced at the Platteville plant is the grand cru.
“That’s our primary cheese,” Barnard said of the hard cheese with flavor that varies with its age. “We’ll put that (cheese) in our cellar, and it will age anywhere from four months to a year, depending on the type we want to make. Fontina and Gouda are what we call ‘fresh cheese.’ It’s made, it’s brined, and after it passes all of our quality checks, it can get packaged, and it will go out. And you will see that for sale within a couple of weeks. We sell a lot of that. If you’ve ever had a Panera Bread pizza, that uses fontina from this plant.”
Barnard has been with Emmi Roth for a little more than a year.
“Before that, I was with a joint venture with Emmi Roth for four years and spent some time in the meat industry with Tyson Foods,” he said.
Barnard’s roots in local dairy run deep, though.
“I worked most of my childhood through college on my sister and brother in-law’s dairy farm in Darlington,” he said.
Emmi Roth’s Platteville facility spans 78,000 square feet, with 81 employees. The plant runs three shifts for five or sometimes six days per week.
About six hours of each day is devoted to cleaning equipment. The rest is spent making cheese.
“We will (produce) not quite 12 million pounds of cheese this year, and next year, we will be (planning to produce) 13.8 million pounds,” Barnard said. “We’re seeing a large demand.”
Officials continue to seek ways to facilitate the cheesemaking process.
“We’re continuously saying, ‘How do we automate (more) — not only to satisfy the volume (of cheese produced) but how do we make this easier, to not put as much stress on the people that we have?” Barnard said. “That’s an evolution that we are still going through.”
FROM MILK TO CHEESE SLICE AT EMMI ROTH
No matter the amount of automation in the process, the cheese produced at Emmi Roth requires the same raw ingredient used by Carr Valley and other locations in southwest Wisconsin.
“I’d say 98% of the milk we purchase comes from within a 60-mile radius of Platteville,” Barnard said.
Raw milk arrives at Emmi Roth’s Platteville facility in an intake area.
“We have silos where we test (the milk), and we have a pasteurizer that pasteurizes the milk,” Barnard said. “We have a couple of different separators that are removing the cream from the milk. We make a skim milk, then we add fat back into the milk in the percentage that we want for (a particular) type of cheese. Fontina has a certain protein-to-fat ratio. Gouda has a different one. Grand cru has a different one. So, we can monitor (the ratios) to make exactly the kind of cheese the customer wants.”
Emmi Roth’s automated system then sends the milk into vats. From the vats, milk heads into the production room, where the cheesemaking begins in earnest.
“We will fill up these vats — each one will hold about 23,000 to 25,000 pounds of milk — and then we are adding our cultures and we’re stirring, taking out some whey and adding back some water to get our balance,” Barnard said.
Cheesemakers use cultures — strains of bacteria — and enzymes called rennet when producing cheese.
“As we begin filling (the vats) with milk, we already know the product we want to make, so we start adding the cultures,” Barnard said. “When you put cultures in the milk, they start growing. As they grow and they replicate, they are eating the sugars — the lactose — in the milk and converting it to lactic acid. That lactic acid is breaking down and driving the pH down, and that helps with coagulation and with the cheese taste. Each type of cheese has its own type of cultures.”
Cheesemakers use rennet to act upon proteins in milk, triggering coagulation, the thickening of the cheese.
“Those are all specific to certain kinds of cheeses,” Barnard said. “It’s all cheese-specific and recipe-specific. All of our systems are set up automatically, so we have a tracking mechanism that knows when cultures go in and other things are added.”
After the cheese thickens, Emmi Roth’s automated system presses it into molds. The system then sends the molds into presses.
“They will press (the cheese mixture) and get out all of the whey,” Barnard said. “Then, the curd comes out and goes into the next room.”
The pressed cheese is removed from the molds and placed in salty brine tanks.
“This runs at about 92% salinity in here,” Barnard said of the tanks. “We are constantly filtering the brine and adding to it. What you’re doing is you’re pulling moisture out of the cheese and putting salt back in.”
Some cheeses, such as types of cheddar, are spread with dry salt.
“If you’re doing a lot of heavier volume, then you want more of a brine (tank) system,” Barnard said. “If you look at a feta or a parmesan, (those cheeses) could spend three or four days in a brine system — or even more. You’re really drying out that cheese.”
Barnard said Emmi Roth cheeses generally spend 24 to 36 hours in brine.
“At this point, once it comes out of the brine, we will send it to two different locations,” he said. “If it’s a fontina or a Gouda, we will prepare it to go right to packaging.”
Barnard estimates that Emmi Roth’s fontina or Gouda is completely finished within 72 to 96 hours of the start of the cheesemaking process.
Emmi Roth’s grand cru cheese requires aging.
“We have a robotic system that will take it from a conveyor and put it on wood planks and prepare it to go into the cellar,” Barnard said.
The Emmi Roth cellars are the vast rooms containing the towering shelves of cheese and the culture-smearing robot machine. Grand cru can remain in the cellars for 16 weeks to nine months before it is ready for sale.
A latter stage of the process involves removing the rind that was created over the cheese in the cellars.
“In Europe, almost all of the customers want the rind on. A lot of the cheese is sold in delicatessens and meat markets, and the customers want to see the rind,” Barnard said. “Americans want it already packaged, already sliced — they want to pull it off the shelf. With that being the case, they don’t want the rind. It’s one of the humorous things we deal with when we’re talking with our cohorts from Europe.
“They say, ‘Why are you de-rinding all of this?’ Well, it’s not what the customer wants here. If you go to a supermarket, if you go to like a Hy-Vee or something, you will see our grand cru, and it’ll be in small bricks that are already packaged.”
‘PEOPLE THINK IT’S A WASTE PRODUCT’
Cook’s Carr Valley also sets certain cheeses aside.
“We do all of our aging in Portage,” Cook said. “We set them aside for several years. I think the oldest we have now is about 12 years. Well, we do have some older than that — private stock. We have some that is 22 or 23 years old.”
The bread cheese made recently at the Fennimore plant spent considerably less time from start to finish.
“We will make that cheese and bake that cheese all in one day, and it will be finished,” Cook said.
Another popular cheese product is eaten when it’s in relative infancy.
“Cheese curds are something you can consume within four hours of making,” Cook said.
Cook often hears a common misconception about cheese curds.
“People think it’s a waste product,” he said.
Cheese curds are actually young cheese — often cheddar — that hasn’t been aged. The freshest curds can squeak when chewed — a sign of their youth.
“There are some fresh cheeses like that,” Cook said. “But for some cheese, it’s in the plant for at least 30 to 60 days before it goes to market. It depends on the cheese. Some of our artisan cheese we make one year and sell the next.”
Each Carr Valley manufacturing facility is generally devoted to producing specific types of cheese.
“At our facility in Mauston, those are all pre-pressed cheeses that are brined, and then they are pumped through a pre-press where we’re pressing them under the whey,” Cook said. “The whey is drawn off, and those cheeses are pressed into wheels. At our La Valle plant, those are all vat-salted cheeses, using different cultures than we use in Mauston.”
Carr Valley’s Linden plant produces bleu cheeses. The molds in bleu cheese are safe to consume and give the cheese its distinctive tastes and textures.
“Those are dry-salted,” Cook said. “We add salt to the outside of the wheel and salt them for two or three days. Then, they are dipped in a solution to get the excess salt off. Then, they are put on a shelf, and in a few days, we pierce them and allow the oxygen in to get the mold to start growing.”