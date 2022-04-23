Dubuque Community Schools officials announced Friday that they have selected a principal for the district’s new online school.
Valerie Loewenberg will be principal of Dubuque Online School, pending approval by the school board at its May meeting, a press release states. The school will serve students in sixth through 12th grades starting next school year.
The district received state approval earlier this month to operate a permanent online school after launching a virtual learning program in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loewenberg currently is an educational support leader for the district, a position she has held since 2015, the release states. In that role, she oversees the district’s current middle school virtual learning program, serves as lead middle school instructional coach and leads the district’s mentoring and induction program for new teachers.
Loewenberg also previously was a middle and elementary school teacher in the district.
“Val has been embedded in the district’s work to provide high-quality online instruction over the past two years,” said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer and next superintendent, in the release. “She is committed to strong student and family relationships, excellent communication and strong instructional practices to ensure that the new Dubuque Online School provides an exceptional learning experience to students desiring that learning model.”