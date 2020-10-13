Dubuque Community Schools leaders are examining data to determine when to consider bringing students back to school full time.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members that there are currently 15 active, positive COVID-19 cases in the district, but officials have not seen evidence that cases are spreading through the schools.
Rheingans said his overall frustration is with the county’s 14-day positivity rate, which state officials reported was 14.2% on Monday. Other large, urban school districts that have brought portions of the student body back full time have had county positivity rates closer to 6% or 7%, he said.
“Things are going very well, better than, quite honestly, I had anticipated, but we do have some cases,” Rheingans said. “The county numbers aren’t where I wish they were, but we are actively looking at how can we bring students back into school on an everyday basis.”
He said that even if the district does move to full-time, in-person learning, officials likely would still allow students who want to learn fully virtually to do so.