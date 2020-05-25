Dubuque’s Miller Riverview Park and Campground will open for the season this week with extra safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, “for self-contained camping units only,” according to a press release.
“A combination of weather, campground readiness and the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the opening,” the release states. “Staff have been working to prepare the campground for use as well as implementing best practices for COVID-19-related safety protocols for operation.”
The park’s restrooms, shower building, playgrounds and pavilions will remain closed. The campground only will be open to campers, with no visitors allowed, and each campfire should be for occupants of that campsite only.
The release states that the campground office will remain closed. People are encouraged to make reservations at cityofdubuque.org/millerriverview, though a kiosk near the office will be used for cash reservations.
For more information, call Dubuque Leisure Services at 563-589-4263.