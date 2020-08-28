Regional Transit Authority serving Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties will receive $120,000 to modernize its services.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration’s Accelerating Innovative Mobility program, according to a press release.
The money will help fund “an app with real-time transit information, a scheduling website and an online platform for agencies to coordinate shared trips and reduce duplication of services,” according to the release.