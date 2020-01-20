GALENA, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he will pursue eliminating cash bail statewide, but local officials are mixed in their reaction to the proposal.
Proponents for eliminating cash bail say that the system contributes to keeping nonviolent criminals in jail. It particularly impacts low- income defendants who don’t have the means to post bail.
But getting rid of the program entirely would be a major mistake, according to Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner.
“This is one of the worst ideas to come from the governor’s office,” Turner said. “If someone is not posting a bail bond, there is nothing stopping them from not coming to court.”
Cash bail typically is instituted in court proceedings as a monetary fee that, if paid, allows defendants to await trial without sitting in jail. If the defendant attends all court dates, that money eventually is returned.
Without bail, Turner argued that the sheriff’s office would spend significantly more time arresting defendants who have missed court dates.
“It’s going to cost the sheriff’s office a lot of money,” Turner said. “We’ll be paying much more overtime to bring people to court.”
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay said he is open to cash bail reform in Illinois, but he doesn’t believe changing the system entirely is the right answer.
“Some of the people that will be included in this bill are habitual criminals (who) do this stuff all the time,” Hay said. “You can’t look at all these different things in a vacuum.”
State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said he entirely opposes the governor’s proposal. Instead, Chesney believes the cash bail system should be strengthened as a way to protect residents.
“We need to strengthen the oversight and ability to keep people deemed as threats behind bars until they have their day in court,” Chesney said.
Galena defense attorney Nick Hyde said he supports the governor’s proposal. He argued that reform likely will include a way to keep dangerous defendants incarcerated, instead of just creating a monetary barrier for people accused of nonviolent crimes.
“So many people that are defendants are under the poverty line,” Hyde said. “Even with modest means, we should ensure that they would be able to enjoy the same rights and protections as everyone else.”