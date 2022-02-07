The work of a famed wildlife photographer with ties to the tri-state area will be on display for a year in Dubuque.
A national traveling exhibit, “Thomas D. Mangelsen — A Life in The Wild,” now is open at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. The exhibit runs through Feb. 1, 2023.
The exhibit includes large-format, framed prints of Mangelsen’s images. They include “Mountain Outlaw,” a view of a grizzly bear striding toward the camera; “In Pursuit,” a shot of a grizzly bear chasing a ground squirrel; “Polar Dance” a photo of two polar bears appearing to dance; and “Catch of the Day,” a look at a bear snatching a fish out of the water.”
If the name and the images seem familiar, that’s because Mangelsen’s work was featured at a gallery in Galena, Ill., for more than 20 years. Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, located at 421 S. Main St., opened in 1995 and closed in 2019.
Mangelsen has been featured on “60 Minutes” and is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations including the Sierra Club, International League of Conservation Photographers and North American Nature Photography Association.
“He’s amazing,” said Kurt Strand, the museum’s president and CEO.
Strand said the conservation aspect of Mangelsen’s work fits one of the museum’s missions, which is stewardship.
“Conservation is very big for him, so he started taking pictures of different animals,” Strand said. “He said that people looking at his prints will take conservation action. They will decide that we have to protect the polar bears, and climate change is a problem.”
Nate Breitsprecker, the museum’s director of sales and guest services, said the photography exhibit provides an opportunity to tap into an emerging audience at the Dubuque facility — visiting cruise-ship passengers.
“We had really been tailoring this space in the changing gallery to children and youth in recent years, but especially in the fall, we have more adult visitors coming by boat,” he said.
Breitsprecker said the number of photographs in the exhibit will give the museum a unique opportunity.
“What we have on display now is only half of the available prints,” he said. “We have this (exhibit) for an entire year, so that gives us the opportunity to rejuvenate it midyear and change what we currently have out now with an entirely new set.”