BELLEVUE, Iowa — Emily Reeg led a small group of people through the halls of Bellevue Elementary School this week, stopping to point out the adaptations the school has made in recent years to accommodate a growing student population.
“We had to clear out the library to make it a classroom, so our library is scattered all over the building now, and the kids come to the books,” she said, indicating a cart of books in the hall. “ … This space was a closet, but it’s now where we put our (Area Education Agency) staff and contracted school therapists.”
Reeg, who has taught first grade at Bellevue Elementary School for 20 years, led the tours during an open house ahead of a March 7 election to decide a $13.1 million bond measure to help fund construction of a new elementary school. The proposed facility on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus initially would house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second grades remaining at the current school.
Parts of the district’s elementary school were constructed in 1848, and district staff members have said many spaces do not meet accessibility and code requirements, in addition to the lack of classroom space.
Reeg said the school has grown from two to three class sections in most grades. A fifth grade class likely will need to be added next year, but school officials aren’t sure where that classroom would go, as almost all storage space already has been repurposed to house students and staff.
“This is where our art teacher works from,” she said, leading the group into the school’s cafeteria and pointing out several cabinets filed with art supplies. “We have to schedule the art classes all after 12:45 p.m. because we have so many lunch shifts, since we can only fit two grades at a time in here.”
If the bond measure is approved, the district’s portion of property taxes would increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value, meaning the owner of a $100,000 residential property would see an annual increase of $133.06, according to district officials. Any costs not covered by the bond would be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
A second phase of the project could feature either a potential addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second-grade students to the facility, renovations to the high school’s fine arts and career/technical education spaces, or both.
The second phase would be funded using district physical plant and equipment levy and sales tax revenues.
Ben Davison, assistant director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said he was “optimistic” at the start of the tour, but by the end, he was convinced the school could not “continue operating like this.”
“I didn’t know it had gotten this bad, how many classrooms they’ve had to move and the compromises (they’ve had to make),” he said. “I can see why it’s so important that something new be built.”
