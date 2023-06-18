A decade after Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin began implementing plans to reduce waterway pollution, participation in practices known to help those efforts are up but the impacts of those plans are varied.
The most recent data from Iowa and Wisconsin showed some trends of reducing targeted pollutants since those plans were put in place, while Illinois data showed worsening pollution. The plans seek to lower the presence of nutrients that can be harmful to the environment and public health in each state’s waters.
None of the three states has yet met the goals outlined in its nutrient reduction plan, but each has succeeded in encouraging the use of both conservation on farmland and improvements to wastewater treatment, steps that help reduce pollution.
The states still face hurdles to reaching their desired water quality improvement, but local successes and new, federal investment have given area officials some hope.
Adam Hoffman, an environmental chemistry professor at University of Dubuque, for three years has monitored water quality for Dubuque County. He said his work has shown mixed results 10 years into the implementation of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy.
“Every time I do water sampling, I hear people say, ‘I used to swim in this stream or catch crayfish when I was growing up, but now I would never think about it,’” he said. “Good stuff has been going on. Certainly, the Nutrient Reduction Strategy has helped some. But there’s still a really long way to go.”
Pollution problem
States along the Mississippi River have developed plans to reduce the presence of nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrogen, chlorides and other contaminants in water, as the substances can harm aquatic wildlife and create other public health problems at high enough levels.
Hoffman said the same local geology that creates the area’s Driftless bluffs and hills also creates a high water table, which exacerbates problems for water quality in the region.
“In this area, with our karst geology, we have a quick time from surface water to drinking water infiltration,” he said. “So what we do on our fields and lawns and what goes into our streams can quickly get into drinking waters, especially in rural wells.”
That can be a problem, Hoffman said, because ingesting too many nitrates in water can cause cancer or other health problems, for instance, and both nitrogen and phosphorus can cause E. coli and other bacterial growth.
These nutrients also cause algae blooms, reducing oxygen and making water uninhabitable for aquatic wildlife. That has led to fish kills in area waterways and also a “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico — which upstream pollution has made deadly for fish and other wildlife — that has averaged over 5,364 square miles in the 36-year period it has been measured.
To address potential impacts of water pollution, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin each developed their own nutrient reduction strategies to lower pollution in their respective states. These were required by their membership in an agreement with other river states to avoid lawsuits from Gulf states.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources water resource engineer Kevin Kirsch said his state got a jump on many others, creating phosphorus reduction strategies in 2010.
Wisconsin added to its phosphorus requirements in 2013, the year it, Iowa and Illinois adopted nutrient reduction plans.
Picture of progress
Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy recently celebrated its 10th anniversary as state Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig unveiled updated data on the plan’s impacts and lauded the state’s strategy of recommendations and public-private partnerships for farmers.
“Despite supply chain disruptions, inflation and unpredictable weather, we continue to see record engagement in our state’s conservation activity,” he said in a public statement. “We are proud of our progress, but we are not satisfied.”
The state based its data on modeling the impact of best management practices on farmland and improvements at municipal and industrial sources.
According to the data, the state in 2021 produced a nitrogen load of 22,900 tons per inch of flow, or per inch of runoff into surface water. That was the second lowest since 2000 and down from 24,600 in 2013, the year the state’s nutrient reduction strategy was implemented. It had decreased steadily from a high of 30,900 in 2017. But the most recent data is still nearly twice U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for pollution.
The data showed that average phosphorus levels had remained relatively flat since 2000, coming in at 23,600 tons per inch of flow in 2021.
According to a 2023 report from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, both phosphorus and nitrogen have risen in recent years and are higher than both baselines and levels at the 2013 implementation of the state’s nutrient reduction plan.
Wisconsin, however, reported major decreases of a key contaminant. As of 2022, phosphorus load in the state had plummeted since 2010, when Wisconsin enacted its phosphorus standard. The permanent DNR sensor Grant County — on the Grant River at Burton — showed phosphorus load at 2,910 tons per inch of flow in 2020, down from 4,540 tons in 2010.
“If you look at long-term trend data and look at phosphorus, it is far down at almost every one of our monitoring stations,” Kirsch said.
Both the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency provided data, but no interviews for this story.
In Dubuque County, experts have a clearer idea of local water quality through Hoffman’s work and an agreement between the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District known as Dubuque County Watersheds.
But Hoffman said local data collection was too new to glean long-term trends.
“In the last three years, we’ve been doing a good job of working with the county and doing it systematically, quarterly and monthly in the same spots,” he said. “There wasn’t any (financial) support for it before that, … so we don’t have a temporal trend. We have a spatial trend of different spots being (consistently) better or worse than others. What we’re trying to do is target areas where we can put resources — time, energy and money — into improving.”
‘Everyone can do better’
Two ways states seek to reduce nutrient pollution are encouraging or requiring best management practices on farmland and requiring reductions from municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants and stormwater discharge areas.
Conservation practices such as planting cover crops after harvesting cash crops in the fall, reducing tillage or foregoing tilling, planting perennial plant buffers along streams and field edges and reducing fertilizer all are known to reduce nutrient pollution. These practices — which can improve water quality and soil health — regenerate top soil, contribute to weed control and provide other benefits.
According to Iowa data, acres planted with cover crops were credited with reducing nitrogen load by 12,016 tons in 2021. Use of nitrification inhibitors when applying fertilizer reduced nitrogen by another 7,872 tons. Changing fertilizer application to spring pre-planting or in season reduced nitrogen by another 2,274 tons.
No-till practices reduced phosphorus by 3,920 tons in Iowa in 2021, and cover crops reduced phosphorus by 2,073 tons.
In 2019, the Dubuque County Watersheds partners started a pilot project for “nutrient trading.” Through the program, the City of Dubuque could meet the state’s nutrient reduction level requirement by helping pay for best management practices on land upstream of its watersheds, rather than use tax revenue to fund expensive upgrades to its Water and Resource Recovery Center.
Dubuque County Watersheds Director Eric Schmechel said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the trading program but not the work providing cost share to farmers through several public-private partnerships.
In 2022, city and county investment through one of the programs — the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund — helped farmers pay for 3,228 acres of cover crops, 2,591 acres of no-till and the transition of 257 acres of corn and soybean farmland to alfalfa, a crop with less nutrient runoff impact.
The fund’s annual report states that these investments stopped 76,430 pounds of nitrogen and 3,815 pounds of phosphorus from washing into Dubuque County streams.
Even with just three years of regular testing data, Hoffman said land practices are impacting water quality.
“Some prominent problematic (findings) are in ag areas, where it’s pretty apparent that those are the main sources in those spots,” he said. “In a couple of places we see high nitrates, we see cows in the stream. One plus one is two sometimes. But we do have some urban sites that are high for chlorides. It’s not just rural or just urban. That’s one of the beauties and the curses of water quality. Everyone can do better. There are ag spots that are fantastic, as well.”
By comparing agricultural sites with good water quality and those with poor quality, Hoffman said Dubuque County can target its efforts.
“We want to highlight problematic areas but then also places that to the naked eye would look similar and so why are there those differences?” he said. “Well, we think it’s cover crops and other land use practices.”
Differing approaches
Among Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, Wisconsin was the only state to put any reduction requirements on non-point, or landowner, sources — in their case, phosphorus.
That, officials said, has been the key to their success.
Karl Gesch is the Wisconsin DNR’s nonpoint source coordinator and works on the state’s nutrient reduction plan. Before that, he worked for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Gesch said differences between the two states’ approaches comes down to philosophy and history.
“In Wisconsin, (the nutrient reduction strategy) is just used and thought of differently, like another way to support programs people were already using and comfortable with,” he said. “In Iowa, it became a new, standalone thing, so there was more reluctance.”
Kirsch said another reason for Wisconsin’s success was that its agricultural lands are not crisscrossed with tile drainage as western Iowa’s are. Tile drainage is a system of perforated, plastic pipe buried in fields that catches water and sends it into a drainage ditch or nearby stream in an attempt to rid fields of surplus water.
Wisconsin also banned the use of phosphorus in lawn fertilizer, reducing urban nutrient load.
Illinois’ nutrient reduction plan created several policy boards to eventually create requirements for landowners, but those boards have not yet done so.
Iowa’s plan requires a reduction of 45% of nutrients in water from municipal and industrial sources but does not provide deadlines. It only states goals for landowner reductions and relies on encouraging adoption of best management practices.
Chris Jones is recently retired from University of Iowa, where he oversaw 66 live water quality monitors across the state. He retired after the Iowa Legislature cut the $500,000 it had funded that program with annually, directing that money to Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The move followed months of back and forth between University of Iowa and state lawmakers over critiques of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy Jones made in his university blog.
“We’re still the worst state in the country in terms of soil erosion,” he said during a recent talk in Dubuque, at which he discussed his new book. “We talk about trying to get farmers to adopt this thing or that thing, … but how do you do things on private land if private landowners are not willing to do it? Without laws, without rules, you’re really handcuffed … and who pays for it is the taxpayers.”
Naig has acknowledged that more Iowa landowners have to adopt the best management practices if Iowa is to meet its goals but resisted the government putting legal requirements on landowners.
“Iowa’s economy depends on agriculture, and agriculture depends on our natural resources,” he said in his public statement. “The investments we are making, the partnerships we are forming and the practices we are implementing will benefit not just the Iowans of today but the generations of Iowans yet to come.”
Iowa Farm Bureau’s Shawn Richmond wrote earlier this year in an editorial released on behalf of his organization that, despite detractors’ critiques, the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy has led to innovations that can benefit farmers and improve water quality.
“Scientists have developed practices such as wetlands, bioreactors, saturated buffers, oxbows and drainage water management that all provide ways to substantially reduce nitrate while maintaining agricultural productivity,” he said. “These types of win-win approaches provide a great pathway to future success.”
Ongoing hurdles
States’ nutrient reduction plans ultimately are superseded by the federal Clean Water Act. For about 50 years, the law has protected against additional water pollution under the U.S. Supreme Court’s past reading of what constitute “waters of the U.S.”
That reading prohibited pollution of or development on wetlands in floodplains of major interstate rivers and lakes, as well as streams connected to those bodies of water, even if they weren’t always running.
Last month, however, the court re-interpreted Waters of the U.S. to protect only interstate waterways and tributaries and wetlands that are immediately connected to them year-round.
Hoffman said that change has the potential to undo or reverse any progress states have made in nutrient reduction.
“I’m really interested in the wetland stuff going through the Supreme Court, too,” he said. “Here, where we deal with flooding, having those protective backwaters — which are not always connected — can serve as an overflow spot. They didn’t just take one step back, they rolled (protections) down the hill a bunch.”
The Supreme Court re-considered its definition of Waters of the U.S. following a challenge to President Joe Biden’s administration’s plans to expand it. Opponents of that expansion argued that de-regulating would not necessarily mean worse pollution but would return authority to landowners, who they contend know best how to steward their land.
Another potential hurdle to improving water quality, local officials said, will be the continued reliance on modeling results if they aren’t coupled with more monitoring. The Iowa data, for instance, mostly were generated by applying models to the number of best management practices or point-source improvements made.
Naig has said modeling is actually a more cost-effective way to calculate results, since best management practices have known benefits.
Hoffman said models only tell one side of the story.
“You can’t take samples of all the streams all the time, which is why (models) are a necessary evil,” he said. “But there are differences where in-stream sensors are telling one story, where some of the modeling stuff seems to be telling a different story.”
Kirsch said Wisconsin long has partnered with University of Wisconsin on an extensive monitoring network of both surface and groundwater. Illinois, like Iowa, has some monitoring and some modeling.
Officials also said agriculture’s current reliance on ethanol will continue to be a challenge for water quality efforts.
Dubuque County Watersheds agronomist Scott Hendricks said federal Farm Bill subsidies for ethanol and insurance payments for corn drive local commitment to growing as much corn as possible, rather than choosing crops or leaving land fallow to reduce pollution.
The future
Even with barriers to local water quality goals, area officials expressed signs of hope.
Much of that came in the form of investments in water quality programs via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed by Congress in 2021.
The law appropriated $60 million toward nutrient reduction efforts for Mississippi River states to address the Gulf of Mexico dead zone — including $1.7 million for more monitoring, agriculture conservation practices and outreach in Illinois; $2 million to be used by agriculture sales co-ops to promote conservation in Iowa; and $1.7 million to fund “innovative practices and pilot projects” for agriculture conservation in Wisconsin.
The law also grew funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program — which provides funds for local governments and partnering private entities to encourage conservation practices — from $197 million in the current fiscal year to $500 million next year and $1 billion the year after that.
At a recent Dubuque County Watersheds board meeting, Schmechel proposed applying for as much as $10 million of that funding for a regional project to incentivize best management projects or construct features such as retention ponds in Dubuque County. A recent countywide survey to target areas that would benefit most from best management practices or structural improvements could help their chances.
“I got the green light, but there were also a lot of questions regarding future commitment to growing the program,” he said. “Is it just Dubuque County or is this something that could be a few counties, a four-county region, a bigger eight-county region? Is it a Driftless Iowa application where you’re looking at trout streams? I think it makes more sense to go to a larger area. And it would be cool if we did multi-state. But it’s about coordinating efforts.”
Kirsch said Wisconsin partners recently laid the groundwork for requiring nitrogen reduction of landowners to mirror their phosphorus success, though such a move would require approval from the State Legislature.
“We did do an extensive study looking at nitrogen and did a source assessment — what is coming from wastewater, agricultural and municipalities,” he said. “That sets us up for some point when we do have nitrogen criteria.”
Schmechel also said advancing technology is encouraging — including new drone techniques for seeding, such as those featured at a recent Dubuque County field day.
“If we can get a much better seeding using a drone and they meet their goal of doing 1,000 acres a day and have the cover crop go in in early September, give it the time to get established, that could be a pretty big game changer,” he said. “Obviously it’s going to be more expensive doing the drone than throwing seed on with a drill some time in October. But if we got to a point where we could cost-share more and the results are good, that’s where ag needs to head.”