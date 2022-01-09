A Wisconsin-based construction company has begun work on a substantial warehouse in Dubuque, hoping to meet a local need for that kind of space.
Epic Construction, based in Kieler, Wis., recently received a building permit to start work on a 75,000-square-foot warehouse at 8480 Old Highway Road in Dubuque.
Project Manager Brad Bierman said Epic Construction is both the contractor for the project and the owner of the property through its development group Industrial 20 Development LLC.
The future warehouse is not designed for a particular tenant. However, Bierman said his group believes interest in the facility will be high thanks to a current need for warehouse space in the Dubuque area.
“If you go out into the industrial park and look, everything’s full,” he said. “There just isn’t a lot of industrial and/or warehousing space.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., likewise said warehouse space is in high demand both locally and nationally.
“Without question, warehousing and distribution was one of the hot buttons in the economy for 2021 and certainly will be the same for 2022,” Dickinson said. “A sought-after addition to any real estate portfolio this year is going to be warehouse distribution or manufacturing space with a tenant (and) a long-term lease.”
He said the transition from brick-and-mortar retail to online sales and an increased demand for food production — both spurred in part by the COVID-19 pandemic — has contributed to an increased need for warehouse space.
“Because those are fast-growing industries, they’re looking for space and they’re looking for existing buildings as a primary criteria for determining where their operations will be,” he said.
Bierman said construction lead times have lengthened over the past year due to supply chain issues amid the pandemic, and many industrial employers seek a location that will allow them to begin production immediately.
“If you’re ordering steel buildings right now, that can be a year to nine months out to completion, and … companies that might be looking at Dubuque don’t want to wait that long,” he said. “Having some available space is going to be important for the city.”
Bierman said Epic Construction hopes to have the warehouse available by this summer. The total cost of construction will fall between $3 million and $4 million.