Dubuque Community School Board members seek a collaborative, student-focused leader in their next superintendent.
Board members discussed their process to find the district’s next superintendent at a pair of committee meetings this week. Current Superintendent Stan Rheingans will leave the district June 30 to become the next chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
During those meetings, board members discussed the qualities they would like the next superintendent to have, as well as the timeline and other details of their search.
Desired qualities
Here are some of the qualities board members said they would like in a superintendent:
Collaborative leader — Rheingans recommended, and board members agreed, that the district seek a candidate who fosters collaboration with various community entities and who takes a team approach to decision making.
“It’s that whole idea that the best ideas have to win, so where is that represented that that’s the desired leadership style?” Rheingans said.
Student-focused — Board members highlighted the need for a superintendent who makes student-focused decisions.
Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion — Both Rheingans and board members noted the importance of an equity commitment and sharing with candidates the complexity of the district and community and how that is evolving.
“We may be more diverse than some people think for a small town in Iowa,” Board Member Lisa Wittman said.
Promotes public education — Board Vice President Jim Prochaska highlighted the need to find a candidate who is a strong promoter of public education. Rheingans said that would include working with legislators to help shape education in the state through advocacy.
Fiscal experience — Board Member Anderson Sainci said Dubuque’s next superintendent should have experience managing a budget.
Administrative experience — Board members agreed the ideal candidate should have administrative experience, though exactly what that looks like could differ depending on the candidate. That could include someone with leadership experience in a small district or someone who hasn’t been a superintendent but who had administrative experience in a larger district.
“I think when you put a bubble into what you’re looking for, you’re going to automatically exclude some people or include some people that you might not want,” Board President Tami Ryan said.
Committed to continuous improvement — Board Member Nancy Bradley said the district’s next leader should be open to and nourishing of innovation with a focus on continuous improvement.
“We better know we have someone who is looking for, no matter how good we are today, ‘How can we get better?’” she said.
Search process
Over the course of both meetings, board members determined that they will lead the search for the district’s next superintendent, rather than hiring a search firm to assist in the process.
Board members talked through the following draft timeline for the selection process:
Next week
- : Post job opening for potential candidates to review
Mid- to late January
- : Application deadline
Early February
- : Board members review candidates and select and interview semi-finalists
Mid- to late February
- : Interview finalists
End of February
- : Award position to next superintendent
Members also discussed at length ways to involve the community in the process of selecting a new superintendent and what that should look like.
That included creating an option, such as a survey, for community members to offer feedback on what they feel are important qualities in a superintendent, as well as ways to gather input from specific groups such as employee unions. The ultimate decision about whom to hire will lie with the board, however.