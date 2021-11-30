MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A drive-thru holiday light show will again take place this year at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester.

The Jingle Bright Holiday Lights show will open from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The display will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1.

Visitors also can see Santa during the show on Saturday, Dec. 4, and the Grinch on Dec. 17.

Guests can give a free-will donation as admission.

