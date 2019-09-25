The recent failure of the Dubuque County Courthouse’s only elevator — which was filled with passengers at the time — has helped prompt officials to plan for future repairs.
County Facilities Superintendent Chris Soeder this week told Dubuque County supervisors that while the elevator’s structure is largely sound and safety systems are intact, the operating system needs to be removed and updated.
“We can keep the glass cab. It’s fine,” Soeder said during a work session. “The running gear itself, most of it is reusable. It’s the control system — everything in the cab, everything on each of the floors.”
The need for these improvements was thrown into sharper relief in late August when the elevator shut down with several people, including Budget Director Stella Runde, inside. All involved were fine since the emergency systems work properly, according to Soeder.
But that wasn’t the first time the elevator has shut down. Soeder said it has happened three times in the past six months and five times total over the past few years.
“We had people stuck in the elevators last month,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “That is obviously concerning. What was more concerning was to hear that wasn’t the first time.”
In addition to the control panels, the county would have to add security cages around the equipment to bring it up to 2016 code standards, Soeder said. A new roof also would need to be installed on the elevator.
All told, bringing the 1970s-era system up to date would cost the county $150,000 to $200,000, Soeder said. More details will be presented to supervisors as they prepare the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July 2020.
Dawn Sherman, the county’s human resources administrator, said the estimated price tag doesn’t include related costs. Taking the elevator out of service for any period of time creates accessibility issues.
“More important is the downtime of the elevator project,” she said. “The contractor said (work would take) six to eight weeks. We may need to have to look at alternative places for courts, departments. If people need to conduct business upstairs, employees might have to come downstairs to meet them. It’s a bigger project than fixing the elevator.”
Preparations for the work could include renting space in other buildings, installing temporary security and more.
Supervisor Dave Baker pointed out the significant role the county auditor’s office — which is located on the courthouse’s fourth floor — will play in the 2020 elections.
The complexity of the repairs prompted county officials to begin looking into the issue months ahead of the start of the budget process.
“There are a lot of moving pieces if we’re going to do this,” Sherman said.