MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District officials are going out to bid again for a planned high school expansion that will expand agriculturally based class options.
The $1.2 million project aims to add dedicated classroom space at the high school for agricultural programming. Features will include two classrooms with lab space for animal science, farm equipment space, a greenhouse and a kitchen.
Superintendent Chris Hoover said the project has been a two-year effort by the school district, which originally was approached by Maquoketa FFA Alumni. The group asked the district to explore providing more space for agriculture classes.
“They knew we had a bunch of kids who took different kinds of ag classes,” Hoover said. “Our current setup for ag is not beneficial for a lot of stuff.”
Greg Bopes, of Maquoketa FFA Alumni, said the group feels the school district needs to update its agriculture-based programs and facilities.
“The variety of the classes that are taught are fairly dated,” Bopes said. “Most people think of it as something for the farm kids, but it has opened up a lot. There are so many different classes that can be taught, and this project will make sure there is proper space for that.”
Maquoketa FFA Alumni went as far as to raise $350,000 for the project, with the remainder being funded by the school district.
Hoover said the district sought bids for the work last summer. But the lowest bid came in at $1.44 million, and school board members determined it was too expensive.
“The board had only committed $450,000 to the project originally, so they thought the cost needed to be brought down,” said Kristy Haxmeier, business manager for the school district.
Changes were made to the expansion design, including removing display cases, eliminating teacher office space and simplifying the space’s heating and cooling system. Hoover said the alterations brought down the project cost to $1.2 million without sacrificing any of the expansion’s core features.
“It was a bunch of little things that were taken out,” Hoover said. “We didn’t really lose anything important.”
And the district increased its contribution to fill the remaining gap.
Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in early August and be finished in seven months.
Hoover said agriculture plays an important role for many students in the school district, so it is important that their classes are given a proper facility.
“We wanted to give them a good space with all the things they need,” Hoover said. “Ideally, this will allow us to expand their offerings in ag as well.”