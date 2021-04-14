The Asbury Police, Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Julian A. Villarreal, 22, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Gina M. Mazieka, 29, at their residence on March 27.
- Taurean Williams, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Monday in the area of Hill and Wooten streets on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Williams assaulted Denika C. Clayborn, 24, of 866 W. Fifth St., on Dec. 20.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 29, of 1115 McGregor Drive, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of driving while barred and a warrant charging operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.