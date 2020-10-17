Police said one person was injured Thursday when an ambulance ran a red light, causing a crash.
Jaclyn J. West, 36, of Cascade, Iowa, was taken by a different ambulance to the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue. The report states that Jonas N. Mast, 22, of Epworth, Iowa, stopped at the intersection while driving an ambulance with lights and sirens activated. Mast then went to drive through the intersection since he thought it looked clear, but West was driving through the intersection.
West had a green light and did not see the ambulance coming, according to police.
The report did not specify the agency with which the ambulance was associated.
Mast was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.